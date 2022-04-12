ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Massive Sacramento Homeless Camp Has Been Removed

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive homeless camp in Sacramento has been removed. After months of residential complaints, CalTrans crews and law enforcement cleared out those who were illegally camping at the corner of Howe Avenue and Fair Oaks Blvd. The City of Sacramento owns...

Cindy Martin
22h ago

maybe spend some of the $100 million that was approved last November, someone is getting a lot of money - obviously not buying a empty lot( they would be off the sidewalk maybe convert old warehouse (In North part of town - the old Fry's is away from homes) then how long does it to drag some dumpsters and porta potties?

Kristo Konstantine
1d ago

The "resources" offered usually involve being added to a waiting list. Immediate assistance is not a reality, except for emergency rations from the food bank.They were throwing away entire tents indicating that the people living in them were unaware of the actions being taken, or were forced to vacate without a chance to collect their belongings.

