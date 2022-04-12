Food truck, nursery teaming up to raise money for dementia support

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods SVFD (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it is collaborating with Auryon Holdings, a strategic advisory and private equity firm, to make Save Foods’ green treatment available in Sub-Saharan Africa. Save Foods’ treatment can benefit African countries by helping to provide populations with fresher, healthier produce while also assisting African packers to meet export standards. “With a strategy in place to extend Save Foods’ global reach and to address the increased demand for our green products worldwide, our next step is to help African farmers to get better quality and more value from their crops,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “We want to equip growers and packers with Save Foods treatment to minimize waste and optimize the shelf life of their crops. Also, with global supply chains still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently by the Ukraine crisis, improving local food supply is becoming increasingly important.”

ECONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO