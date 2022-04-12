ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Trevor Noah Jokes the Academy ‘Should Have at Least Consulted’ Chris Rock About Will Smith’s Punishment After Oscars Slap

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WR7i3_0f77mtPf00
Trevor Noah, Chris Rock and Will Smith. Shutterstock (3)

The man has jokes. Trevor Noah isn’t done discussing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards — and this time, the Daily Show host got in some jabs about the King Richard star’s punishment from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Late-Night Hosts React to Will Smith Oscars Drama

Read article

While the comedian, 38, initially told his talk show audience on Monday, April 12, that he first thought that the consequences the Academy imposed on Smith, 53, were “ridiculous” — the actor has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years — he quickly came to the conclusion that the punishment was actually a “favor” to the Academy Award winner.

“I got into the details and I realized he gets to keep his Oscar and he can still win Oscars even though he’s banned. ... This is a favor!” Noah quipped. “Will Smith doesn’t have to go to the ceremony! Yeah, he doesn’t have to get dressed up. He doesn’t have to sit through a bunch of boring awards that he doesn’t care about. He doesn’t have to pretend to be happy when he loses.”

The Academy announced Smith’s punishment on Friday, April 8, noting that “Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” For his part, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum — who resigned from the Academy the week before, in light of the incident — told Page Six , “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

On Monday, Noah continued the bit by quipping that the Academy should have run Smith’s sanction by Rock himself — for good reason.

Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“I … think [the Academy] should’ve at least consulted Chris Rock before choosing the punishment. Because if Will were still going to the Oscars, that’s at least four hours where Chris Rock knows where he is,” the South Africa native cracked. “Now, he could be anywhere.”

Ultimately, Noah believes the board “should have hired Will Smith to replace the wrap-up music at awards shows,” he joked. “Do you know how quickly winners will finish up their speeches when they see Will Smith coming from the side of the stage?”

The talk show host has spoken out about the Oscars drama multiple times since Smith smacked Rock, 57, across the face at the March 27 awards show.

Everything Chris Rock Has Said About the Will Smith Oscars Slap Drama

Read article

“Wtaf?????” Noah tweeted immediately after the incident. “That wasn’t scripted????? 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳.”

A week later, when the comedian hosted the 2022 Grammys, he once again referenced the slap heard ‘round the world.

“We’re gonna be listening to some music. We’re gonna be dancing, we’re gonna be singing,” Noah said at the April 3 ceremony, deadpanning, “We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths and we’re gonna be giving out awards.”

This quip was in reference to what the Ali star yelled at the Everybody Hates Chris alum at the Academy Awards.

Celebs React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Read article

After taking the stage to slap Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith ’s shaved head ( she has alopecia ), Smith returned to his seat and yelled at the presenter, twice, to “keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth.”

The “Miami” rapper, who won the best actor Oscar later that evening for his starring role in King Richard , publicly apologized to Rock the next day.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote via Instagram on March 28. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Comments / 3

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Popculture

Deion Sanders Has Message for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

The 2022 Oscars made major headlines when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast. It led to a ton of reactions on social media, and one person who had a strong reaction was Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders. On Twitter Sanders had a message for Smith and Rock after he watched the incident.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s response to the Will Smith slap was on another level

Kareem Abudul-Jabbar penned a response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Even for those who did not watch the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27, they were made aware on the news or on their social media feeds of one particular moment. During the ceremony, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before yelling twice “keep my wife’s name out of your f—–g mouth.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy