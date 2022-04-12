ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Hopes Jason Oppenheim ‘Comes Around’ on Fatherhood After Chrishell Stause Split

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTYY0_0f77mDmV00

What might have been. Jason Oppenheim called it quits with Chrishell Stause over kids, but Mary Fitzgerald hopes that he changes his mind in the future.

'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen

Read article

"He's such a great guy, and he's such a great dad to our puppies ," the Selling Sunset star, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly of her ex-boyfriend, 45. "You can just see how much love he has when he actually wraps his head around something. He never wanted dogs, either. He was annoyed that I had a dog, and now, like, our dogs are his life."

The real estate agent and the Oppenheim Group cofounder dated before season 1 of Selling Sunset began filming. Fitzgerald moved on with Romain Bonnet , whom she wed in March 2018.

Oppenheim, for his part, began dating Stause, 40, in early 2021. The duo went public with their romance in July of that year, but in November, they announced that they'd called it quits . The Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed that she and the broker split because they didn't agree on having children .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447LxU_0f77mDmV00
Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Shutterstock (3)

"Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes," the former soap star wrote via Instagram in November 2021. "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

Though Oppenheim wasn't interested in expanding his family, Fitzgerald is still hopeful that he'll change his mind in the future.

"I think he would be an amazing father," she told Us . "I hope he comes around to it because his kid would be very lucky."

Celebrities Open Up About Freezing Their Eggs

Read article

She added that her assistant had just recently taken the dogs to see Oppenheim because he "missed" them. (The California native and her ex have joint custody of Zelda and Niko, the two pooches they shared when they dated.)

Fitzgerald, who is already mom to adult son Austin, is thinking about expanding her own family with Bonnet, 27.

"We are getting ready to freeze our embryos," she told Us . "I feel like I've said this for about the past two years and I just keep procrastinating. I'm not really sure — I'm still up in the air if I want to have another baby or not — but I know that I don't want [Romain] to lose out on that opportunity."

Everything to Know So Far About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5

Read article

In the meantime, Fitzgerald has been keeping busy with her promotion at the Oppenheim Group, as seen in the trailer for season 5 of Selling Sunset . "In my new position as a manager, I need to figure out how to get everybody on a clean slate," she said in the teaser video, which was released on Thursday, April 7.

Speaking to Us , Fitzgerald promised only that there will be "tons of drama" in the upcoming episodes. "Lots of great, great real estate," she added. "It's gonna be fun."

Season 5 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday, April 22.

With reporting by Samantha Holender

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Gushes Over Sons Brayden and Hudson’s Bond Amid ‘Complicated’ Life Post-Divorce

Courtesy of Christina Haack/Instagram The sweetest siblings! Christina Haack shares sons Brayden and Hudson with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, respectively — and the brothers have the best bond. “These two,” the Christina on the Coast star, 38, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram photo of the little ones hugging. “I am so […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
CinemaBlend

Rumors Abound That Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder Is Returning, But I'm Not Buying It

Back in 2020, a prior incident came to light about Vanderpump Rules castmates Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Their former co-star Faith Stowers, the only Black castmate to ever be on the show, alleged the two had called the police on her at one point over a false crime. The situation prompted Bravo to fire the alums, as well as a few others for separate controversies, in the weeks following. More recently, though, rumors have started circulating that Schroeder may be returning to the fold, so to speak. But I’m not totally buying it.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Selling Sunset#Oppenheim Group#Stause
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Christina Haack Is Now Mrs. Christina Hall! Inside Her Name Change & Secret Wedding

Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing Christina Haack was going to do differently when she met realtor Joshua Hall, it was to keep her relationship private. She has done exactly that and surprised her followers with her engagement and now, her wedding. Haack is now officially Christina Hall, according to her Instagram page. The wedding didn’t happen over the weekend, though, it occurred “sometime over the last 6 months,” according to TMZ sources. It wasn’t an insider that tipped the media outlet off — it was her real estate license that had her new married...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals How She Found Out Co-Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Had Divorced

The Vanderpump Rules fanbase is still reeling a bit from the breakup news. regarding Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The two were together for 12 years in total, two of which were as a married couple and nine of which were spent as headliners on the reality series since its inception in 2013. Their co-stars showed support online, but Ariana Madix is getting candid about how she really found out about her friends’ divorce.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy