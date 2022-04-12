Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald Hopes Jason Oppenheim ‘Comes Around’ on Fatherhood After Chrishell Stause Split

What might have been. Jason Oppenheim called it quits with Chrishell Stause over kids, but Mary Fitzgerald hopes that he changes his mind in the future.

"He's such a great guy, and he's such a great dad to our puppies ," the Selling Sunset star, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly of her ex-boyfriend, 45. "You can just see how much love he has when he actually wraps his head around something. He never wanted dogs, either. He was annoyed that I had a dog, and now, like, our dogs are his life."

The real estate agent and the Oppenheim Group cofounder dated before season 1 of Selling Sunset began filming. Fitzgerald moved on with Romain Bonnet , whom she wed in March 2018.

Oppenheim, for his part, began dating Stause, 40, in early 2021. The duo went public with their romance in July of that year, but in November, they announced that they'd called it quits . The Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed that she and the broker split because they didn't agree on having children .

Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause Shutterstock (3)

"Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes," the former soap star wrote via Instagram in November 2021. "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

Though Oppenheim wasn't interested in expanding his family, Fitzgerald is still hopeful that he'll change his mind in the future.

"I think he would be an amazing father," she told Us . "I hope he comes around to it because his kid would be very lucky."

She added that her assistant had just recently taken the dogs to see Oppenheim because he "missed" them. (The California native and her ex have joint custody of Zelda and Niko, the two pooches they shared when they dated.)

Fitzgerald, who is already mom to adult son Austin, is thinking about expanding her own family with Bonnet, 27.

"We are getting ready to freeze our embryos," she told Us . "I feel like I've said this for about the past two years and I just keep procrastinating. I'm not really sure — I'm still up in the air if I want to have another baby or not — but I know that I don't want [Romain] to lose out on that opportunity."

In the meantime, Fitzgerald has been keeping busy with her promotion at the Oppenheim Group, as seen in the trailer for season 5 of Selling Sunset . "In my new position as a manager, I need to figure out how to get everybody on a clean slate," she said in the teaser video, which was released on Thursday, April 7.

Speaking to Us , Fitzgerald promised only that there will be "tons of drama" in the upcoming episodes. "Lots of great, great real estate," she added. "It's gonna be fun."

Season 5 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix Friday, April 22.

With reporting by Samantha Holender