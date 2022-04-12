ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are ‘Finally’ Reunited in Arizona Following Cheating Allegations

It feels so good! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans happily reunited in Scottsdale, Arizona after disproving cheating allegations from a TikTok user.

ikToker Apologizes to Clayton Echard, Susie Evans For Cheating Allegations: Everything We Know

"The 3 amigos, Crusty Clay, Slimy Sue and Nasty Nate finally united," the former football player, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 11, referring to himself, Evans, 28, and his brother. Echard also shared several photos from the group's outing, including one where he and his girlfriend hold each other close while grinning.

Evans, for her part, shared a snapshot of the former Bachelor kissing her on the cheek with his arms wrapped around her on her Instagram Story.

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Courtesy of Clayton Echard/Instagram

The couple's social media posts come in the wake of cheating allegations from a woman named Sasha Narang , who alleged via TikTok on Saturday, April 9, that she had hooked up with a former Bachelor star in New York City the night before. Though she didn't initially name her fling — who she claimed was still in a relationship with his final pick — the TikTok user later alleged in the comments of her post that it was Echard.

Bachelor Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The Missouri native swiftly shut down the accusations on his Instagram Story later that evening, revealing that his iPhone settings showed that he was a Mountainside Fitness in Arizona on Friday, April 8, when the supposed hookup occurred. "I can’t even believe I’m addressing this, this is ridiculous, but let’s just make this as easy as possible," Echard said in the video, adding in his caption that he wanted people who "make these false accusations" to be held accountable. “Trying to gain clout by ruining a relationship is embarrassing and extremely immature," he wrote.

Though the social media user doubled down on her story , claiming that the Bachelor's "proof isn't proof," Evans soon came to her beau's defense. "Lmao I know that man loves the s—t out of me. He would never. 💁‍❤️," she commented on @MorganPTalks' post after the story was picked up by Bachelor Nation fan accounts. The Virginia native also made her own TikTok video on Sunday, April 10, sharing some "good old-fashioned screenshots" that proved Echard's innocence.

“I FaceTimed Clayton [on Friday] from California — he’s in Arizona — my call ended at 10 p.m. PST, that would be, like, 1 a.m. EST and unless he has a spaceship, I don’t think he could get there by 2,” she explained at the time. “I FaceTimed [Saturday morning] at 9:15 a.m., he was in the car with his brother on the way to play basketball. I was heckling them, they were in Arizona, and they played basketball.”

After reviewing security footage from an apartment building she visited with the mystery man, Narang publicly apologized to the couple for her false allegations. “I want to start by saying I am so sorry to Susie and Clayton. I was genuinely under the impression that I was with him," she said in a three-minute video posted on Sunday. "I privately apologized to both of them. But obviously, I owe them a public apology.”

Adding that she "did not mean to cause any of this” drama, Narang continued: "I truly thought that I was with him. Everything I said in that video was clearly a little impulsive. And I shouldn't have been so assertive and just assumed it was the truth without investigating, maybe, further. And that's totally on me. And I totally went wrong there. I shouldn't have dealt with that how I did."

Double Take! Bachelor Nation Stars Look-Alikes

In a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, the social media influencer said she hoped the situation would alert others to the presence of someone impersonating Echard to pick up women. "I’m hoping to advertise what we now know is the truth as much as possible." she said. "He is taking advantage of girls by pretending to be someone he’s not, and I hope this serves as a PSA to be aware of this impersonator and his intentions."

