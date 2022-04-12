ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: Can Chelsea come back to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge,...

BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
SPORTS
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League result and final score after Karim Benzema goal in extra time

Follow live reaction after Chelsea were denied one of the great Champions League comebacks against Real Madrid as Karim Benzema’s extra-time winner settled a thrilling Champions League quarter-final tie in the Bernabeu.The European champions were two goals down following last week’s 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge but Mason Mount’s strike on 15 minutes gave the Blues the perfect start.Antonio Rudiger then levelled the tie after half-time with a header at the back post, before Timo Werner’s deflected finish stunned the hosts as Chelsea led on aggregate.But substitute Rodrygo responded to pull Real Madrid level five minutes later and force extra time, where Karim Benzema put his side ahead with another headed goal in the tie. It means Real Madrid will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face either Manchester City or rivals Atletico. Follow reaction to a classic Champions League quarter-final below: Read More Chelsea denied heroic comeback as Karim Benzema settles Champions League thriller
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityKevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about...
PREMIER LEAGUE

