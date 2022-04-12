ACAB lettering appears overnight in response to Officer Selke, Adonis Tuggle not being charged

Monday marked marked 62 days since the altercation between Purdue police officer Jon Selke and student Adonis Tuggle, 57 days since the video surfaced and 33 days since Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates said it would come within a week.

Body cam footage of the incident was posted by the Exponent on Monday evening along with the announcement that neither Selke nor Tuggle will be charged for the Feb. 4 altercation.

In response, "ACAB," meaning "all cops are bastards," and "pigs" appeared on the Bell Tower overnight.