ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

ACAB lettering appears overnight in response to Officer Selke, Adonis Tuggle not being charged

By Nina Taylor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388JQV_0f77dwjx00

Monday marked marked 62 days since the altercation between Purdue police officer Jon Selke and student Adonis Tuggle, 57 days since the video surfaced and 33 days since Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion John Gates said it would come within a week.

Body cam footage of the incident was posted by the Exponent on Monday evening along with the announcement that neither Selke nor Tuggle will be charged for the Feb. 4 altercation.

In response, "ACAB," meaning "all cops are bastards," and "pigs" appeared on the Bell Tower overnight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

04/13/2022: Supporting officer body cam footage

A supporting PUPD officer comes to the scene of the altercation between student Adonis Tuggle and Purdue police officer Jon Selke on Feb. 4. The officer's camera shows the interaction between Selke and Tuggle, and Tuggle is put in handcuffs. The officer is later seen talking to Tuggle's girlfriend, who is blurred in the video, about the incident and her observations.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
West Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gates
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lettering#Acab#Selke#Purdue
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
US News and World Report

Police: 3 Found Shot to Death in Indianapolis Apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said. Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy