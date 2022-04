American Rescue Plan Act funds going toward grants, technical assistance for small firmsClackamas County is accepting applications for organization/agencies to facilitate a process for distributing up to $3 million in federal funding to help local small businesses recover from COVID-19 impacts. Once the facilitator is selected, the county expects to send out another call for small businesses to apply for the program. Funding will support eligible businesses through grants and technical assistance from a group of qualified organizations and agencies, according to the notice of funding availability, released Monday, March 14, by the county's business and community services department. To...

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO