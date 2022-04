I have always known that I wanted to be a teacher. I double majored in Early Childhood and Elementary Education but my ultimate goal was to become a Head Start teacher and influence the foundation of learning in young people. Imagine my enthusiasm and joy when I was named lead teacher in a preschool classroom in a large child care center in my area. I spent hours upon hours writing lesson plans, creating learning centers, and decorating my room to coordinate with the weekly learning themes that the center established. I loved everything about teaching this age.

