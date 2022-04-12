ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Kwan Delivers Again, Rogers Twins Together

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 1 day ago
Guardians newcomer Steven Kwan has quickly become the biggest story in baseball after a sensational start in a season-opening series at Kansas City....

FOX Sports

Twins start 2-game series at home against the Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -139, Twins +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a two-game series. Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Six-run rally propels Dodgers past Twins

Will Smith and Gavin Lux drove in two runs apiece and the Los Angeles Dodgers relied on a six-run eighth inning to pull away for a 7-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Trea Turner and Justin Turner added one RBI apiece for the Dodgers, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
State
Kansas State
1460 ESPN Yakima

Sánchez Slam Leads Twins in 6-homer Surge to Beat Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Carlos Correa launched his first homer for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs. The Twins totaled only eight hits in 2-1 and 4-3 defeats against the Mariners in the first two games of the season. Bailey Ober logged five innings for the win. He had more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers behind plate Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jeffers is catching Chris Archer and batting seventh. Gary Sanchez is at designated hitter and batting fifth. Gio Urshela is on the hot corner over Luis Arraez and batting cleanup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1460 ESPN Yakima

Giants’ Alyssa Nakken Becomes 1st MLB Female Coach on Field

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants against San Diego. The 31-year-old Nakken came in to coach first base for the Giants in the third inning after Antoan Richardson was ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken received a warm ovation from the crowd in San Francisco. She also got a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The Giants won 13-2. The former Sacramento State softball star became the first female coach in the big leagues in 2020. Last week, Rachel Balkovec became the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of an Major League Baseball team. She guided the New York Yankees’ Class A Tampa club.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Buxton, Bundy Lift Twins to 4-0 Win, Split with Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform as Minnesota won its series finale against the Seattle Mariners by a 4-0 final Monday at Target Field. After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead. That was enough run support for Bundy, who tossed five scoreless innings to win his Twins debut. Chris Flexen took the loss for the Mariners in his season debut.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon added to Twins lineup Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon has been added to the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was scratched from Wednesday's lineup and is headed to the 10-day injured list. Gordon is now starting in left field and batting ninth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1460 ESPN Yakima

Profar’s Early Slam Jolts Padres Past D-backs 10-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam, Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5. The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base. Jake Cronenworth reached on an error to lead off the inning. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from Arizona left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats. The Padres won three of four in the series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
1460 ESPN Yakima

Scheffler gets Masters Green Jacket to go with No. 1 Ranking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has a Masters green jacket to show for it. Scheffler won his first major at Augusta National with another command performance. It caps an amazing two months of four victories in six starts. Scheffler left all the thrills and spills to everyone else. He was steady all day and shot 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy. The only struggle was the end when he took four putts from 40 feet. That only affected the final score. McIlroy had his best finish at the Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
1460 ESPN Yakima

NHL Debut Night: Power Among 5 to Jump From College to Pros

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five players made their NHL debut Tuesday night, fresh off their college season ending. Buffalo's Owen Power played his first professional game at his boyhood favorite Toronto Maple Leafs, and Bobby Brink got to celebrate winning the national title by debuting for Philadelphia with family in town in Washington. Michigan star Matty Beniers became Seattle's first draft pick to suit up for the expansion Kraken when they visited Calgary. And Arizona got a double debut of Beijing Olympians with American Nathan Smith and Canadian Jack McBain in the lineup against New Jersey.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Twins' Alek Kirilloff absent from lineup Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Twins are keeping Kirilloff out of the lineup for the first time this season. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Kirilloff in left field and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

