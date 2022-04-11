ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Dhruv Gupta Awarded Prestigious Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink Scholarship

By Taylor Damian
adelphi.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdelphi junior Dhruv Gupta has been awarded a prestigious Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink Program scholarship. A special program of Fulbright Canada, the award provides summer internship opportunities for 50 top-ranked American undergraduate students interested in pursuing advanced research in their academic discipline. As a recipient of the scholarship, Gupta,...

www.adelphi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nursing scholarships awarded to UPMC students

The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true. More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation. The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to […]
ERIE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Harcum College to Display Artistry, Expertise, Precision of Interior Design Students at Portfolio Show on April 20

Image via Harcum College. The work of nine Harcum College Interior Design students will be on display during an in-person event that is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 20 from 6-8 PM in the Harcum College Art & Design Center at 270 South Bryn Mawr Avenue during the 2022 Annual Portfolio Show.
VISUAL ART
Nature.com

Synthetic biology for the engineering of complex wine yeast communities

Wine fermentation is a representation of complex higher-order microbial interactions. Despite the beneficial properties that these communities bring to wine, their complexity poses challenges in predicting the nature and outcome of fermentation. Technological developments in synthetic biology enable the potential to engineer synthetic microbial communities for new purposes. Here we present the challenges and applications of engineered yeast communities in the context of a wine fermentation vessel, how this represents a model system to enable novel solutions for winemaking and introduce the concept of a 'synthetic' terroir. Furthermore, we introduce our vision for the application of control engineering.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, NY
Garden City, NY
Education
scitechdaily.com

Using Science and Technology To Address the World’s Most Pressing Issues

From nuclear proliferation to climate change, Richard K. Lester taps research talent to map a path toward a sustainable planet. Looking back on nearly a half-century at MIT, Richard K. Lester, associate provost and Japan Steel Industry Professor, sees a “somewhat eccentric professional trajectory.”. But while his path has...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

The partner-swapping sliding clamp loader exposed

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Eukaryotes possess several clamp loaders comprising four common subunits and a fifth subunit unique to each complex. The RFC-A"“E clamp loader loads the PCNA clamp at 3"²-recessed structures for DNA replication. However, swapping a single subunit, Rad24, for RFC-A yields a clamp loader that prefers the 911 clamp and 5"²-recessed DNA. Three new studies reveal detailed views of the clamp loading reaction and provide insights into substrate preferences of each loader.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of thermometric performance of single-band-ratiometric luminescent thermometers based on luminescence of Nd activated tetrafluorides by size modification

Due to a number of its advantages, luminescence thermometry has been a strongly developed strand of temperature metrology over a period of time. Although there are several different types of luminescent thermometers, recently attention has been focused on a new single-band ratiometric approach, which is based on the excited state absorption phenomenon. Nevertheless, since this process is nontrivial and has not been studied extensively in the context of thermometry to date, a number of studies are necessary to enable the intentional development of highly sensitive thermometers based on this method. One of the important aspects is to investigate the influence of material size and the associated occurrence of surface effects, which is considered in this work. In addition, the research in this paper has been extended to explore the aspect of host material composition. Accordingly, nanocrystals and microcrystals of Î²-NaYF4:2%Nd3+, Î²-NaGdF4:2%Nd3+, and LiGdF4:2%Nd3+ were investigated in this work. The influence of surface effects on thermometric parameters was proved, with special emphasis on the useful temperature range. Thus, by increasing the particle size, it was possible to intentionally extend the useful range by even more than 100Â K.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Entropy-driven order in an array of nanomagnets

Long-range ordering is typically associated with a decrease in entropy. Yet, it can also be driven by increasing entropy in certain special cases. Here we demonstrate that artificial spin-ice arrays of single-domain nanomagnets can be designed to produce such entropy-driven order. We focus on the tetris artificial spin-ice structure, a highly frustrated array geometry with a zero-point Pauling entropy, which is formed by selectively creating regular vacancies on the canonical square ice lattice. We probe thermally active tetris artificial spin ice both experimentally and through simulations, measuring the magnetic moments of the individual nanomagnets. We find two-dimensional magnetic ordering in one subset of these moments, which we demonstrate to be induced by disorder (that is, increased entropy) in another subset of the moments. In contrast with other entropy-driven systems, the discrete degrees of freedom in tetris artificial spin ice are binary and are both designable and directly observable at the microscale, and the entropy of the system is precisely calculable in simulations. This example, in which the system's interactions and ground-state entropy are well defined, expands the experimental landscape for the study of entropy-driven ordering.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy