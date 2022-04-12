ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Marty Robert Oliver

The Batavian
 3 days ago

LeRoy ~ Marty Robert Oliver, age 63, of Myrtle St, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, (April 10th, 2022), at home. He was born on September 30th, 1958 in Batavia, NY, a son of the late Kenneth Oliver and Beverly Pangrazio. Marty will...

www.thebatavian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Australian golf legend dies at 73!

Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy