Marty Robert Oliver

Jack Newton, a famous Australian golfer, has died at the age of 73. His family is in great sorrow, and they are releasing a statement: “On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the statement read, as quoted by smh.com His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.

GOLF ・ 4 HOURS AGO