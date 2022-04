Dr. John W. Benson, 74, of Nashport, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home. He was born November 28, 1947, in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, a son of the late Jack W. and Dorothy (Plewe) Benson. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with a BS in Biological Sciences and received his PhD from Michigan State University in Zoological Sciences with an emphasis in Animal Behavior. He retired as a College Professor from Ohio University-Zanesville after thirty eight years and was a long time member of St. James Episcopal Church. John was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and a supporter of various charities. He loved 60’s and 80’s music and enjoyed travelling especially to the beach. He will mostly be remembered as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with his family.

