A possible motive has been revealed in the case where a teen fatally stabbed a man in his sleep. Tomas Alejandro Aguilar, 18, told authorities he stabbed Oscar Oswaldo Bedarte, 42, because "he had so much rage" for what Bedarte allegedly did to Aguilar's ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit. The case unfolded when Aguilar called police at about 1:39 a.m. March 30 saying that an unknown person attempted to stab him multiple times with a kitchen knife. Aguilar further stated that he was able to take the knife away from the person and stabbed him multiple times....

LAREDO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO