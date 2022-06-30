ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

RS Recommends: The Best Dell Deals on Computers and Laptops

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haI4d_0f76sfeq00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Dell laptops and desktops are some of the best you can find, but finding them at a discount is even better. If you’re in the market for a new work-from-home computer or a new gaming laptop to play Elden Ring on, you’re in luck. There are a number of decent Dell deals available right now for the brand’s Black Friday In July event and we’ve listed some of the top deals below.

What Are the Best Dell Deals?

Dell’s own site has a vast deals section where you can shop everything from laptop deals to monitor deals . Dell also offers special discounts for students and military personnel. Students can get a $200 gift card with PC purchases of $1,399+ or a $100 gift card with a PC purchase of $799+. See here for more Dell student deals .

Military personnel and their families can take 10% off Dell products any time they want. See more information here . And, while Dell currently has a spring event going on, where you can save an extra 15% off on select PCs and electronics, you can also find certain Dell deals on Amazon. We’ve rounded up the best Dell deals from the brand’s Black Friday In July event below.

1. Dell XPS 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOH4K_0f76sfeq00

Dell

Dell’s XPS 13 is currently discounted on Dell, down to $1,146.59 — a $523 discount. This is one of the only Dell XPS deals so, grab this Dell laptop before the deal expires.

The Dell XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch UHD+ display, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage — which can be expanded using a microSD card. It comes installed with the Windows 11 OS for ease of multitasking and the ability to download all the productivity apps you need. Plus, its display is a touchscreen — great for designers and creators who want a more hands-on experience.

Other noteworthy features include a dual-fan cooling system and a thin, sleek design that weighs only 2.60 pounds.


Buy:
Dell XPS 13 Touch
at
$1,146.59

2. Dell Inspiron 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsMtV_0f76sfeq00

Dell

If you need a good starter Dell laptop, go with the Dell Inspiron 15. This model is down to just $323.39 from $449.99, saving you $126.60.

It’s got a wide 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. These stats are good enough for you to use this Dell laptop for homeschooling or even as a work-from-home device. It’s also got the Windows 11 Home OS for all your productivity needs. And, there are decent Intel UHD graphics installed, meaning you’ll be able to stream your favorite TV shows and movies with ease — although it might not be the best for gaming.

You can also use it for video calls, thanks to its 720p HD front camera and single-integrated microphone.


Buy:
Dell Inspiron 15
at
$323.39

3. Alienware Aurora Ryzen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6J90_0f76sfeq00

Dell

For gamers, it doesn’t get better than the Alienware Aurora Ryzen. This high-functioning desktop is currently on sale for just $1,273.99 — a whopping $476 off (originally $1,749.99). This is one of the most coveted Dell deals live right now.

It’s packed with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor which will deliver some of the fastest gaming performance you’ve ever seen. And, you’ve got NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics for crisp, clean visuals, even during the most intense action sequences. Dell also says the Aurora Ryzen uses innovative cooling technology to keep it from overheating, meaning you can play all the high-intensity games you want — all day long.

There are multiple USB ports and a headphone input included, plus 1TB of in-built storage for all your gaming and editing needs.


Buy:
Alienware Aurora Ryzen
at
$1,273.99

4. Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y09s6_0f76sfeq00

Dell

Not everyone wants an entire PC setup for gaming — that’s where Dell gaming laptops come in. The coveted Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7 Gaming Laptop is now on sale for just $1,959.99, down from $2,199.99, saving you $240 — one of the best Dell gaming laptop deals available right now.

This laptop carries the 12th Gen Intel Core processor with 14 cores and 20 threads for powerful performance for hours on end. The screen itself is 15.6 inches wide and features an QHD resolution. RAM runs at 16GB and internal storage clocks in at 1TB — that’s enough to store all your favorite games or use this laptop for video editing.

It’s got Alienware Cryo-Tech Cooling Technology too to keep your system cool and stable, plus added airflow tech for optimal cooling of core components. There are multiple useful ports as well, including USB and HDMI options so you can add this gaming laptop to your existing setup.


Buy:
Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7
at
$1,959.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHzjU_0f76sfeq00

Dell

Maybe you already have your desktop all set up, but realize your year-old monitor now has a ton of scratches and damage. If that’s the case, this Dell deal is for you. The Dell 27-inch Monitor is down to just $219.99, a $150 discount (originally $369.99).

It’s 27 inches wide diagonally and has a native QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). Dell also says that the screen is anti-glare, meaning you can place it in a bright setting with no issues. You can also tilt and adjust this display depending on your preferences.

It’s also got Dell’s ComfortView tech which reduces blue light emissions to protect your eyes as you work or game day and night.


Buy:
Dell 27-inch Monitor
at
$219.99

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

James Corden Visits White House and ‘Brightens Up the Place’ With Harry Styles Pics

Click here to read the full article. James Corden popped by the White House for some adventures in politicking, food services, and Oval Office redecorating on The Late Late Show Thursday, June 30.  The clip opened with Corden assuming his new role as President Joe Biden’s assistant, offering tedious time updates, fetching the president an Edible Arrangement, and not-so-subtly covering up a bust of Harry Truman with a photo of Harry Styles. “Cover one Harry with another Harry, that’s what I’m saying,” Corden quipped. “I just think it brightens the place up.” Also during his visit, Corden stopped by the White House...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘I Keep Waiting for the Feds to Come’: The Jan. 6 Investigations Have Trumpworld on Edge

Click here to read the full article. After a jaw-dropping Jan. 6 committee hearing and a string of aggressive moves by the Biden Justice Department, Donald Trump’s associates are realizing what the ex-president can’t admit: The dual investigations into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election are far more than show trials — and there may be serious legal consequences for the people involved. “I keep waiting for the feds to come raid my shit,” says a current close adviser to former President Trump, who was also intimately involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results. This person spoke on...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computers#Dell Computers#Dell Laptops#Dell Deal#Dell Alienware
AOL Corp

Boom! Save nearly 50% on tablets for July 4th — Apple, Samsung, Amazon Fire and more

Tablet deals are coming in hot for Fourth of July, just in time for your summer vacay! For some, a new tablet takes poolside reading into the future, for others, it's the road trip savior they've been searching for. Whatever your tablet needs are, now is a great time to make a move. Whether you're thinking iPad, Amazon Fire, Microsoft Surface or Samsung Galaxy, you'll find great deals this weekend below; we combed the internet and compared the sales at major retailers to bring you the best bargains. One idea: Upgrade your tablet and pass the older model down to the kids (or sideways to your spouse).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $390, Get the Acer Aspire 5 Laptop with Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor for $289.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Acer Aspire 5 laptop is perfect for students or light work, and you can get one for $289.99 shipped, today only, originally $389.99. Featuring a 15.6″ Full HD display with 82.58% screen-to-body, 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels, an 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB NVMe solid-state drive storage, and Windows 11 Home. Product page.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Sticking With Windows 10? Change These Default Settings

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, launched last year and has now reached broad deployment after a staggered rollout, meaning it's now ready for all compatible computers. (Here's how to download it if you're ready.) However, while many PCs will be able to upgrade to Windows 10, the system requirements mean that older computers may need to continue running Windows 10. And like any operating system, Windows 10 has a few default settings that are less than ideal.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best Buy’s latest July 4th deals will get you insane savings on iPhones, laptops, smart TVs and more

We have found many great devices on sale at Best Buy, where 4th of July deals will help you save big bucks on some of the best devices. First up, we have the iPhone 13 lineup that is now receiving up to $800 savings in select models when you trade in your old or damaged phone and by activating your device on Verizon or AT&T. Or get up to $540 on higher-end models available from T-Mobile.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung Smartphone Deals Ahead of Prime Day 2022: Shop Savings on Galaxy S22, Z Fold3 and More

July 4th weekend is here, which means now is the time to take advantage of the deep discounts — especially deals on the hottest tech and electronics. The Samsung Fourth of July Sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Don't miss out on the major savings on Samsung's high-performance phone options, especially when you trade in older devices.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Amazon’s waterproof last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is nearly half off

Planning on bringing books to the pool or beach this summer? Get an affordable and waterproof e-reader instead. The last-gen version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is available at nearly half off its usual price. Regularly $129.99, right now you can buy the ad-supported, 8GB model with a green or red backing for $69.99 instead of $129.99 from Amazon. If you want more storage, you can buy the 32GB ad-supported model for $89.99 instead of $159.99 in black or blue, both of which are new all-time low prices.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $15 Each!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Price war: save $250 on Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A price war has erupted on Apple's upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage, as Amazon and B&H Photo compete for your business leading up toPrime Day.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Apple TV 4K, OLED TVs, MacBook Pros, and more

It's the weekend, which means the time has come for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a bundle at Apple's online store that doles out a $50 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of a new Apple TV media streamer. Apple says it will email the gift card within 24 hours of your purchase being shipped. This isn't a straightforward price cut, but if you know you'll use the gift card on a future Apple purchase—be it another device, an Apple subscription service, or something on the App Store—the bundle effectively matches the largest discount we've tracked for the Apple TV 4K. The promotion as a whole will run through July 14.
MLB
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy