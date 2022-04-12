ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFTER RAINOUT, BUCS POISED FOR HOME OPENER

By Hometown7
 1 day ago

After a rainout yesterday in St. Louis, the Pirates return to Pittsburgh today for their home opener against the Chicago Cubs....

KMOV

Punched in the mouth for the first time this season, Cardinals don’t offer much of a response in Sunday’s loss to Pirates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things started out so well for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium that when Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis tagged St. Louis starter Steven Matz for a grand slam in the third inning, it took a moment to mentally settle into the new reality of what this game had become. What had appeared to be another lazy win incoming over a bad Pittsburgh team had suddenly shifted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward joining Cubs bench Tuesday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 12 (Back Chicago to Win Big)

The Chicago Cubs hit the road for their second series of 2022 to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have already surprised me this season by winning Game 3 of their opening tilt against the Cardinals 9-4. Game 4 of that series was postponed due to inclement weather. I am not only surprised that the Pirates scored nine runs, but that they actually won a game against a tough Cardinals team at all.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Royals take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -151, Royals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to end a three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff averaged 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.1 runs per game in the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aroldis Chapman drops truth bomb on future with Yankees

The New York Yankees have a decision to make regarding the future of flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman. The left-handed is set to see his contract with the club expire this offseason, and with free agency looming, no new deal has been agreed upon. Per Brendan Kuty, Chapman revealed Monday that he and the Yankees have yet to even begin negotiations over a new deal, despite his desires to remain in The Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Pirates' Diego Castillo out of Wednesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Castillo started the last two games, both of which were against southpaws, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's matinee. Josh VanMeter is replacing Castillo on second base and batting seventh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward batting sixth for Cubs versus Pirates

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is back in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is replacing Michael Hermosillo in center field and hitting sixth. Heyward was held out of the lineup on Tuesday versus a southpaw. numberFire’s models project Heyward for...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs aim to close out 2-game series win against the Pirates

LINE: Cubs -126, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Cubs won the first, 2-1. Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 37-44 record at home last season....
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Exec Gets Brutally Honest About The Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were one of the more aggressive teams in the NFL this offseason. They had some major needs to address and they attacked them right out of the gate. In free agency, they attacked the defensive side of the ball, signing Randy Gregory away from the Dallas Cowboys and D.J. Jones away from the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Michael Perez riding Pirates pine Wednesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates are giving Perez a day off for the first time this season. Andrew Knapp is starting behind the plate for Pittsburgh and batting eighth. numberFire’s models...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cole Tucker taking seat for Pirates versus Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cole Tucker is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Hoy Park is starting in right field over Tucker and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Park for 5.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,100 salary....
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

Rainout sets Waino up for key series vs. Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- For the second time in three days, the Cardinals had a series finale rained out at home. On a positive note, Wednesday’s washout means the Redbirds will have staff ace Adam Wainwright available to open their upcoming series against the NL Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Cubs' Keegan Thompson suspended for hitting Brewers' Andrew McCutchen with ptich

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been fined and suspended three games after hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch over the weekend. That led to the Cubs' and Brewers' benches clearing. Cubs manager David Ross was also suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn't appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates. Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words, but no punches were thrown. McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.
