Kansas City, MO

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

By KCTV5 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School. The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in...

Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
The Independent

At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple large semi-trailers and small cars strewn across the highway in flames and smoke.Early indications point to one of...
CBS LA

Coroner says deceased firefighter had meth in system

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system. He also tested positive for COVID-19. "Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6. "The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim...
WDAM-TV

3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three South Jones high schoolers are facing charges for an alleged assault that took place on a school bus. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the incident took place last week on Wednesday afternoon. Three older students reportedly assaulted a younger student on the bus.
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
WAFF

Athens City School student left unattended at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - An Athens City School student who was on a school trip to the Nashville Zoo on Monday was left at the zoo for hours after not being able to find the school group. The HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School student reportedly approached a zoo...
Elko Daily Free Press

Police: Suspicious man propositions student near Elko High School

ELKO – Police are looking for a man who approached a 15-year-old girl Monday morning near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100. The student declined the offer and notified her father, who reported the incident to law enforcement. School Resource Officers and the...
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD police to conduct after school home visits with students’ families

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mitigating school violence: The goal of a local police agency who is behind a newly-expanded home visit outreach program called “Prevention Before Apprehension.”. It was proposed by the Chief of Clark County School District Police Department Henry Blackeye. In a 4-3 vote, CCSD trustees...
DFW Community News

Royce City High School Students Detained For TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25. The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury.
KYTV

Police investigating suspicious package report at Rolla High School; students released

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Rolla School District leaders released students at the high school as law enforcement following a report of a suspicious package. Law enforcement officers say they are working to determine the credibility of the threat. Officers placed the building in secure mode. District leaders will not let students back into the school the rest of the day.
CBS DFW

2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a double shooting in Fort Worth on April 13, 2022.Fort Worth Police said that at 6:19 p.m., Central Division units were dispatched to a convenience store at 1000 Bessie Street on a shooting call.Investigators believe that the incident began as a possible drive-by that left two victims shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Officers are still investigating this incident and have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.
