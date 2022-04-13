ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovington, NM

New Mexico boosts its free college program, at least for now

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihXDo_0f76MSut00

Even after failing a test that set her back a semester, Maribel Rodriguez will be heading back to nursing school next spring with a generous new state scholarship that abandons eligibility criteria to help more working adults get a college degree.

New Mexico is expanding its “Opportunity Scholarship,” which has already paid for Rodriguez’s tuition and allowed her to apply federal grants toward living expenses like gas and groceries. She's reapplying to the nursing program and hopes to finish her degree without racking up debt that could hurt her husband and three children.

“I didn’t think a whole lot of opportunities were really out there for me at my age,” said Rodriguez, 37, of Lovington, New Mexico, who left college at 19 in part because she couldn't afford rent. “Even though if we missed it whenever we were younger there’s still hope for us.”

Many states — including New Mexico — have for years offered free tuition programs for four-year degrees to residents, but the programs had restrictions, limiting participation to recent high school graduates and requiring that they attend school full-time.

Supporters of those restrictions say they incentivize students to finish their degree and narrow the number of students who participate, reducing costs. But critics argue they create too many hurdles for students to succeed, especially those who are low-income and struggling to work, pay rent and raise a family.

New Mexico's revamped program provides students with more flexibility, including attending college part-time and allowing them to use federal grants for personal expenses. There's no requirement to finish in a set number of years.

“It opens the door for a lot of people, especially people who started a degree and had to leave for some reason,” said Kathy Levine, financial aid director at Northern New Mexico College in Española.

Still, Levine and other college counselors hesitate to promise students future funding.

Most of the $75 million expansion of the program relied on one-time federal pandemic relief and is authorized for only one year. If funding is cut, students could find themselves without support midway into their degree or certificate program.

As recently as 2017, New Mexico cut its other college scholarship program to just 60% of tuition because of an unexpected drop in state revenue. State officials now say that program, the Lottery Scholarship, is now solvent at 100% for at least the next four years.

New Mexico’s governor and Legislature hope the expanded Opportunity Scholarship program will be enough to reverse the state’s dismal education outcomes. Only Mississippi has a lower percentage of four-year-degree holders, at 23%, according to Census estimates.

Since 2020, the program has been used by 10,000 state residents pursuing associate's degree programs, including nursing.

“It checks all those boxes, very robust, certainly stands out as a national model,” Jessica Thompson, vice president of the left-leaning think tank The Institute for College Access and Success, said of the revised program.

But Thompson warns that states are often ill-equipped to promise generous programs to students long-term because their revenues are so closely tied to the whims of the economy.

Thompson says other states like Oregon have authorized generous programs for undergrads, only to cut them when budgets were lean.

In 2020, Oregon had to cut its budget and tell 1,070 low-income students they wouldn’t be receiving the aid previously promised to them. This month, Oregon announced it’s doubling its cost-of-living grant for low-income students.

New Mexico officials had estimated that roughly 35,000 students could participate in the expanded program. But that number will likely shrink because universities across the state already have raised tuition, disappointing state higher education officials.

New Mexico Tech raised tuition by 9%, citing increased costs and the availability of the new scholarships. Others raised tuition by around 4%.

Starting in July, universities will have to negotiate with the state on tuition increase limits if they want to participate in the free tuition program. But the law didn’t prevent them from increasing tuition before that date.

At least for next year, the expanded program also will make existing support for recent high school graduates even more generous by allowing them to use federal funding for personal expenses, in addition to the existing “Lottery Scholarship” that pays their tuition.

That's welcome news at an arts school in Santa Fe where students discussed their plans with a New Mexico State University recruiter on a lunch break.

“Some of our parents are still paying back their loans from college,” said junior Zoë McDonald, 17, an aspiring cinematographer.

Painter Cruz Davis-Martinez, 18, knows he wants a four-year degree and is comparing the University of New Mexico and two schools in other states.

“A lot of my high school career, unfortunately, was spent taking dual credit,” Davis-Martinez said, “because I had that financial insecurity.”

At age 15, he started traveling 40 minutes so he could take advantage of free college classes paid for by his high school. The idea was to earn college credits so he could save money in college.

Now he’s realizing he can attend all the classes he needs without going into debt and without having to work so much that it cripples his academic performance.

Under New Mexico’s new plan, he’ll get more support than expected, though the exact cost of college is unclear. State officials are still writing the final rules for the program, including what fees will be covered and how much universities can raise tuition.

Thompson said it's important for students to be able to pursue their education without the threat of debt hanging over them. Still, she thinks the state is one economic downturn away from cutting benefits and that the federal government needs to fund more of these programs.

“I’ll be surprised if New Mexico can sustain this without, you know, continued federal engagement and involvement in funding," she said. “And I don’t think other states can follow them."

———

This story has been corrected to show that Maribel Rodriguez will return to school next spring, not this fall.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Comments / 8

Related
KENS 5

Texas, New Mexico leaders react to deadly college golf team crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — West Texas and New Mexico are still reeling from the Tuesday night crash that killed nine and injured two others. Community and state leaders are reacting to the crash, sending their support to the University of the Southwest after six of its students and the golf teams' head coach were killed while traveling back from a tournament at Midland College.
TEXAS STATE
Middletown Press

Why ‘free college’ programs don’t always deliver on promise

Millionaire philanthropist Pete Kadens is trying to do what President Biden hasn’t been able to get done. Kadens has created two college-scholarship programs — Hope Toledo, in his Ohio hometown, and Hope Chicago, which he co-founded with investment-management executive Ted Koenig and launched in September in the city where he ran several businesses. The goal: provide debt-free college to public-school graduates. If that weren’t ambitious enough, he also wants to pay tuition for any parent or guardian of a scholarship student who also decides to pursue higher education.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
New Mexico State
City
Lovington, NM
State
Oregon State
Lovington, NM
Government
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Scholarships#Nursing School#At Least For Now
24/7 Wall St.

Colleges With the Largest Increases in Applicants

Fueled by the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and wider adoption of policies that only recommend, rather than require, SAT and ACT test scores, high school students applied for a record number of colleges in the 2020-21 college admissions cycle, driving application totals nationwide. (These are the highest and lowest paying college majors in America.) […]
COLLEGES
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Tennessee governor invites private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country'

The governor of Tennessee has invited a private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country.'. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said that Hillsdale College, whose base is in Michigan, could open the schools using public funds, including...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Best community colleges in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run. Story continues below. Crime:...
COLLEGES
Pleasanton Express

City of Pleasanton, Coastal Bend College launch free trade program

The City of Pleasanton and Coastal Bend College have partnered to launch a new trade certification program for high-demand technical career fields, called the “Pleasanton Trades Program.”. The Pleasanton Trades Program (PTP), which is being funded by the American Rescue Plan, is a self-paced certification program that will include...
PLEASANTON, TX
ZDNet

Cheap online computer sciences degrees: Finding the best

Universities are offering cheap online computer science degrees to help meet the growing demand for technology professionals. According to Code.org, computing jobs account for 67% of emerging STEM positions. Yet the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reports that computer science degrees comprised only 4.4% of all bachelor's degrees in the 2018-19 school year.
COLLEGES
KOLO TV Reno

Western Nevada College expands its Commercial Driving Program

Friday saw a high of about 67 degrees with some variable cloud coverage. It’s the calm before the storm as we’re expecting a quick moving storm on Saturday. It will bring about 3 to 6 inches of snow to the Sierra and rain in the valley. It will also bring winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour. Those will stick around until about Monday evening. Sunday may see some rain in the morning, but the chance of that is 20%. Monday will be the start of a dry stretch where we’ll see some temperatures slightly above the average this time of year.
NEVADA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy