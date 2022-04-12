ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fishermen save teens swept out to deep ocean waters off California coast

KGO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEREY, Calif. -- Three fishermen in California's Monterey Bay made a life-saving catch. The friends were spending a day out on the water last week when they noticed something that was...

abc7news.com

Comments / 37

DRAGON TIGER
1d ago

I grew up in Monterey and just a few feet from the shore you can easily get sucked up by undertows that can propel you out towards a huge underwater area called The Monterey Canyon, where the deepest part is over 16,000 feet just a couple of miles towards Moss Landing.

Reply
15
Amy Apodaca
1d ago

they are lucky to be alive good job guys definetly angels watching over them also lucky they weren't shark bait

Reply
22
14AAE
1d ago

God Bless those girls and the fishermen who were in the right place at the right time.

Reply
15
Related
CBS San Francisco

Container Ship Adrift Amid Rough Seas Off Point Reyes National Seashore

POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Rough weather is hampering efforts to rescue the 564-foot container ship adrift approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes, the Coast Guard said Saturday. UPDATE: Container Ship With Crew of 21 Aboard Remains Adrift off Point Reyes The container ship Wan Hai 176 lost engine power and went adrift Friday afternoon. The Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Marin County were working together to rescue the ship. The National Weather Service issued a gale warning for the waters off Point Reyes through Sunday morning with winds gusting to 38 mph and waves...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Monterey Bay#Swimming#Lifeguards#Accident
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Daily Mail

British oil executive, 46, and French woman, 18, are rescued by fishermen after disappearing while diving off Malaysia as boat captain was arrested for drugs but hunt continues for man's 14-year-old son

A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen, though the search will continue for the man's 14-year-old son. Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were found early on Saturday in waters near Indonesia's border and have been taken to a hospital, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said. The two were in stable condition, police told local media.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy