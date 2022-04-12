BLOG ROUND-UP: Honey the VAs shrunk the Delta flows; How can science help the Voluntary Agreements succeed?; Objections to TUCP without strict diversion limits and a ban on transfers; and more …

Regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs) often set an annual catch limit across an entire fishery, and with billions of dollars of tuna and other species at stake, member governments often are under pressure to maximize their industry’s share of this catch. For this reason, allocation—which caps how much fish a country can catch—is one of the most sensitive and time-consuming parts of the fisheries management process. Some fisheries even have dozens of governments vying for a piece of the pie, as is the case with yellowfin tuna in the Indian Ocean. And as years of collective overfishing continue to deplete the population, the overall pie gets smaller. As a result, governments end up spending many negotiation days, and in some cases even years, on debates over allocation, with little time left for negotiating measures that support their core commitments to sustainable management. Even worse, sometimes these negotiations get so stuck that catch shares allocated end up exceeding whatever limit is in place.

