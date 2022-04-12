ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BLOG ROUND-UP: Honey the VAs shrunk the Delta flows; How can science help the Voluntary Agreements succeed?; Objections to TUCP without strict diversion limits and a ban on transfers; and more …

mavensnotebook.com
Cover picture for the articleDoug Obegi writes, “Since the State Water Resources Control Board began its public process to update the Bay-Delta Water Quality Control Plan in 2008, the amount of water proposed for the Bay-Delta environment has continuously shrunk due to political pressure from those who profit from the destruction of the Delta. While...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Drought#Water Management#Delta#The Trump Administration#State#Nrdc
