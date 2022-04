The Omicron variant of COVID-19 sent disease levels spiking to heights not seen at any time during the pandemic in Milwaukee County. But since January, the disease levels have fallen nearly as precipitously as they rose. In Milwaukee county, this trend continues and the community is seeing the disease burden drop to lows not experienced since the summer of 2021 before the Delta variant hit.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 19 DAYS AGO