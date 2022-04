The tradition of cheesemaking goes back centuries, with a handful of ideas as to where exactly the practice originated. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center credits ancient Greeks and Egyptians with the first, if not accidental, discovery of the cheesemaking process. The International Dairy Foods Association, on the other hand, attributes a wide variety of cultures — from those of the Romans, Arabs, and travelers from Asia to Europe — to the art of making cheese. While it is unknown for certain just who invented the first block of cheese, what can't be debated is that cheese has become a beloved staple of many cuisines.

