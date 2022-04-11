Finding hope in a hard week

Pisces season is a time to allow yourself to dream big — in fact, the bigger the dream, the better. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, there are literally no bounds when it comes to this sign, making it easier to envision the hopes and wishes that you have for the future. However, while envisioning what you want is an important part of manifesting, it can only take you part of the way. As the full moon in Virgo prepares to take center stage on March 18, every zodiac sign will notice more of an emphasis on efficiency and attention to detail — which are essential parts of turning your dreams into a reality. In fact, the emotional meaning of the March 2022 full moon in Virgo is reminding everyone that in order to manifest what you want, you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

ASTRONOMY ・ 29 DAYS AGO