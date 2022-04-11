ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Finding hope in a hard week

By kathrynsmith
hope.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m just going to say it plainly: last week was hard. I cried, I stressed, I struggled. There were a lot of factors going into this (I pulled a muscle in my back which freaked me out, I said goodbye to my family on Monday, and school was giving me a...

blogs.hope.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

When Joy Feels Scary: Exploring Foreboding Joy

Foreboding joy can be described as that moment when joy is interrupted by thoughts of “but what if something bad happens.”. Happiness is precious to us. For many people, it’s the epitome of life achievements. What more do you need if you’re happy?. Experiencing joy unfettered can...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do This When Anxiety Feels Overwhelming

Fighting anxiety usually worsens it, but when anxiety is accepted and experienced, it tends to dissipate. Acceptance of anxiety should not be practiced with the intent of avoiding the feeling, but instead as a way of increasing one's tolerance for it. Movement helps reduce extreme levels of anxiety by shifting...
MENTAL HEALTH
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Holland, MI
City
Hope Township, MI
WebMD

What I Wish People Knew About Depression

Depression is misunderstood and stigmatized by many. Since you can’t see depression, it is hard for others to understand what it feels like. This causes many people without experience to judge others with depressive symptoms. There are some things I wish people knew about depression that I have learned over the years.
MENTAL HEALTH
InsideHook

How Text-Only Relationships Can Help Solve the Male Friendship Crisis

I was out with a coworker named Davie one night, splitting nachos or something, when he referenced Adam, a friend I’d heard about more than a few times before. I usually equated the name with stories of Davie’s postgrad knockaround years, and while it was clear that they were no longer hanging out every weekend, I understood them to still be extremely close. So I was shocked when Davie casually revealed, for the very first time, that he hadn’t actually seen Adam in 15 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Codependency And Narcissistic Abuse

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Healthy Ways to Navigate Grief

Because grief is a natural human process, it’s also common for folks to wonder whether the way they’ve been navigating something is “normal.”. Most often, grief is associated with more finite examples, such as death. But grief can occur during and after any difficult loss, from relationship changes to employment.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This Week’s Full Moon Will Make Your Dreams A Reality

Pisces season is a time to allow yourself to dream big — in fact, the bigger the dream, the better. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, there are literally no bounds when it comes to this sign, making it easier to envision the hopes and wishes that you have for the future. However, while envisioning what you want is an important part of manifesting, it can only take you part of the way. As the full moon in Virgo prepares to take center stage on March 18, every zodiac sign will notice more of an emphasis on efficiency and attention to detail — which are essential parts of turning your dreams into a reality. In fact, the emotional meaning of the March 2022 full moon in Virgo is reminding everyone that in order to manifest what you want, you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and get to work.
ASTRONOMY
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
hotnewhiphop.com

NoCap Finds A Glimmer Of Hope On "Shackles To Diamonds"

There's much going on in the world of NBA Youngboy and his crew. In the midst of controversy, and Youngboy's continuous legal battles, they released their debut compilation, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, highlighting the talent coming out of the crew. However, the project also served as a stepping stone for some of the lesser-knowno artists on the roster to introduce themselves to the world.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy