ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Police: California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 15-year-old boy

By Jessica Dupnack, FOX 2 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Novi Police said they arrested a 33-year-old woman from San Francisco after they said she met a then 14-year-old boy online, flew across the country, rented an Airbnb for a month, and would send him Uber rides to pick him up. Stephanie Sin was...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

2 teens arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old boy, police say

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - The mother of a 3-month-old baby says two teenagers she let into her home took her son, and she wants them to get the maximum punishment. Back in his mother’s arms, everything is all right with 3-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr. after his kidnapping Wednesday in Milwaukee led to an Amber Alert. Two teenage girls, ages 14 and 16, were arrested 11 hours after the alert at a house where they were hiding with Anthony, police say.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wbaltv.com

17-year-old boy, woman injured in shooting in east Baltimore

A 17-year-old boy and a woman were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in east Baltimore, police said. Baltimore police said officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 3100 block of Mareco Avenue for a shotspotter alert. The teen was shot in his leg, police said. He was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

15-Year-Old Boy Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Woman In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing charges that allege he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old family member in Duluth last week. According to Duluth police, officers were dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of East Superior Street on a disturbance call. A family member, a man, was alleged to have been assaulted. Police say officers investigated, spoke to the adult male family member, determined that there wasn’t an assault, and cleared the scene at around 6:55 p.m. Officers were called back at 7:04 p.m. for a medical call and that’s when they found a female victim, Karimah Phuly, stabbed and unresponsive. Medical responders pronounced her dead on the scene. Police say a boy — who is a family member — was arrested following an investigation and search warrant. The boy has been formally charged with second-degree murder by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. “The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to Karimah’s friends, family, and loved ones,” police said. The investigation into the stabbing continues. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Royal Oak, MI
City
Novi, MI
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Novi, MI
Crime & Safety
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Nine Percent#Novi Police
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old boy who disappeared

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. The Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that Nassir Boston was last seen Sunday, March 13, leaving his Jonesboro home without permission. Nassir is described as 5...
JONESBORO, GA
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
TravelNoire

Traveler Escapes Trouble After Helping An ‘Elderly Woman’ With Her Luggage

Everyone has had that moment where they’ve encountered a senior citizen struggling with their bags and in need of assistance. Whether they were fumbling with a bunch of groceries trying to make it to their car or having a hard time getting their bags to their front porch, it is human nature to want to offer help to them and, if accepted, take a weight off their shoulders. Well, the next time you’re traveling and see an elderly traveler needing help with their luggage, you might think twice before offering a helping hand.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy