The megagallery David Zwirner, which has locations in New York, London, Paris, and Hong Kong, will now represent Huma Bhabha, one of the most closely watched sculptors working today. She will have her first exhibition with the gallery at one of its New York spaces in 2024. The artist will continue to be represented by David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles and Xavier Hufkens in Brussels. Bhabha has long been represented by New York's Salon 94 gallery, having had her first solo show there in 2007. Last year, the gallery's founder, Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, announced...

VISUAL ART ・ 12 HOURS AGO