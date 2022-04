The Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors voted Wednesday evening to approve an in-district tuition increase of $4 per credit for the 2022-23 academic year. The increase follows an academic year when the college kept its tuition rates unchanged and waived all online course fees for students. The post In ‘pandemic-driven increase,’ COCC raises tuition by $4 per credit for 2022-23 appeared first on KTVZ.

