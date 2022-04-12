ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox fans can try new food this season at the ballpark

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom cheddar and potato pierogis to smoked wings,...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Patience Will Be Key to White Sox’s 2022 Success

As the 2022 MLB season kicked off this past weekend, the Chicago White Sox were already dealing with a plethora of injuries. Third baseman Yoan Moncada, starting pitcher Lance Lynn, and relievers Joe Kelly, Ryan Burr, and Garrett Crochet were all on the shelf before the South Siders took the field.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Guide to the White Sox 2022 home opener

The defending AL Central champion White Sox welcome the Seattle Mariners to Guaranteed Rate Field today for the 2022 home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10pm. Context: The White Sox have become the best ticket in town after two-straight playoff appearances. Fans gather at the ballpark early to set...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 4/13/2022

The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners for game two of a three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick. Seattle comes into this game (2-3) on the season. They started out winning their first two games but lost their last three to the Minnesota Twins and White Sox. The Mariners’ offense has yet to come alive as they have yet to score more than four runs in a game. The pitching is playing well, however, so there is still some time to put it all together.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

White Sox Home Opener: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Baseball season is back at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Chicago White Sox take on the the Seattle Mariners for the home opener Tuesday.   CBS 2's Ryan Baker is reporting live on the field where the game will kick off at 3:10 p.m.  Gates will open 90 minutes before the game begins and parking lots open three hours prior to the first pitch. Fans can download parking passes before arriving.  You may want to arrive early because the first 20,000 guests get a replica pennant commemorating the 2021 AL Central title. There will be a celebration...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hall-of-Famer Harold Baines to return for White Sox home opener with new lease on life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hall-of-Famer Harold Baines will be back at Guaranteed Rate Field for the White Sox home opener on Tuesday. Baines also has a new lease on life after receiving both a heart and kidney transplant 11 months ago at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. "I'm grateful. It wasn't easy. But the nurses and the doctors made it to the point where I was comfortable to be here without worrying about the next day. They took care of me every day," Baines said in a video posted by the White Sox, "and I'm very grateful." The Sox just revealed the news that Baines needed the transplants after discovering he had familial amyloidosis, a hereditary condition affecting his organs. MLB.com explained that he learned four of five years ago that he had the condition, from which his father died. The condition causes the production of amyloid protein that forms into an abnormal shape – and which can then be deposited in nerves and other organs and harm organs or tissues as they build up. Baines played 22 years in the major leagues finishing with .289 batting average and 2,866 hits.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Liam Hendriks Isn't Concerned After Dramatic Save

Why Liam Hendriks isn't concerned after dramatic save originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Liam Hendriks was eager to get back onto the field after blowing two leads on Opening Day. Really, Hendriks is always eager to get on the field. But after sitting two days with that bad taste in his mouth it’s no secret that he’d want to get back on the mound and get back on track.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year. The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries already this season, and they lost two more players in their second home game. Jiménez departed in the fifth with a left...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel sitting Tuesday for White Sox against Seattle

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Matt Brash and the Seattle Mariners. Gavin Sheets is starting in right field over Engel and hitting sixth. Engel will mostly start against southpaws. numberFire’s models project Sheets for 12.1 FanDuel points on...
SEATTLE, WA
