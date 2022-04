If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If it feels like there’s been some renewed interest or intrigue in American politics, you wouldn’t be wrong. Over the course of the last few years alone, the scrutiny on the White House has reached a fever pitch, leading to even more curiosity about how the past has informed our present, and where it will lead us in our future. Within the first families who occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, no other person has matched the same notoriety as the First Lady of the United States.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO