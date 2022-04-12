ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Prices continue to soar as labor and supply shortages persist

By ABC Audio
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ttcr7_0f753pWJ00
Economy graph: green rising arrow and dollar bills. Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Inflation is the highest it has been in more than 40 years, according to a new economic report. The Consumer Price Index numbers for the month of March show that inflation is up 8.5%, compared to one year ago.

The Federal Reserve is hopeful that new interest rate hikes could ease demand and, ultimately, lead to lower prices.

ABC's Rebecca Jarvis provided more details Tuesday on Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Jarvis
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJTV 12

High cost of beef? Blame trucking, labor shortages

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Agricultural Economist Josh Maples with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service believes labor shortages have caused beef shortages, driving up the cost of the commodity around the country. Ethan Welford, a meat processor based in Lucedale, said he first noticed the signs of the disruption in the industry when meat […]
STARKVILLE, MS
KRMG

Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

DETROIT — (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more. The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else. The most...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Good Morning America#Abc Audio
EWN

Solana Price Continues To Soar, Gains 10% In The Last 24 Hours.

Solana’s consistent price ascent has been accredited to its recent collaborations with notable gaming industry experts. Solana, one of the most popular and sustainable cryptocurrencies in the market, has surged 10% in the last 24 hours. Despite facing intense market volatility and turbulence, Solana continues to soar ahead and is currently trading at $102.65 at the time of publishing.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
KRMG

Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. military bases in the Arctic and sub-Arctic are failing to prepare their installations for long-term climate change as required, even though soaring temperatures and melting ice already are cracking base runways and roads and worsening flood risks up north, the Pentagon's watchdog office said Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsWest 9

Texas Workforce Commission addresses labor shortage

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas is adding more jobs, another sign that the state is continuing to recover from the pandemic. However, the state is still facing labor shortages, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. One of the things that the TWC has done to address those labor shortages includes...
MIDLAND, TX
KRMG

Nevada launches $500M program to boost affordable housing

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Nevada has announced the launch of a $500 million program to help provide affordable housing by tapping federal American Rescue Plan funding and new borrowing authority approved by state lawmakers. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the “Home Means Nevada" initiative that he and other...
NEVADA STATE
KRMG

Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in US, Europe

NEW YORK — (AP) — Health officials in several countries are investigating mysterious cases of severe liver disease in children, and they think it may be related to a kind of virus usually associated with colds. The U.K. has been investigating at least 74 cases in which children...
WORLD
POLITICO

The heat is on Russia

With help from Zack Colman and Alex Guillén. — Oil futures saw a sharp climb on the potential for new sanctions on Russia's oil sector, and President Vladimir Putin is feeling the heat. — White House climate czar Gina McCarthy shut down rumors of her potential departure. — The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy