Method Man Partners with Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp, to Create a Global Platform for Independent Labels & Music Artists

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFueled by disruption, Intercept Music accelerates the independent creator economy through artistic empowerment with a worldwide launch today. SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Intercept Music/Sanwire Corporation, (OTC PINK:SNWR), a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independent labels and musical artists who seek creative solutions to their...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Variety

Sony Music and GLAAD Unveil Partnership to Spotlight LGBTQ Music, Artists and Songwriters

Click here to read the full article. Sony Music Group and GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, have announced a new partnership to advance LGBTQ representation in music and amplify LGBTQ voices in the industry. According to the announcement, the partnership includes several initiatives to advance LGBTQ advocacy and inclusion at Sony Music Group and within the broader music industry: Consultation and Education for Sony Music Group from the GLAAD Media Institute Subject matter experts from the GLAAD Media Institute will provide LGBTQ-focused education sessions to Sony Music Group employees and leadership to help build...
MUSIC
US News and World Report

Universal Music Label Acquires Ape NFT to Lead Virtual Music Group

(Reuters) - Universal Music Group is capitalizing on the popularity of non-fungible tokens by acquiring one of the cartoon apes that have taken the world of digital collectibles by storm to lead an entirely virtual music group. On Friday, Universal's 10:22PM label said it paid $360,817 to purchase Bored Ape...
MUSIC
Person
David Ospina
Apartment Therapy

Hem’s Limited Edition Platform Will Shine a Light on Independent Artists

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For many people, creativity sparked joy throughout a turbulent two years spent indoors. From unearthing a new passion project to crafting and baking, these are the things that got us through. So that’s why it’s more important than ever to highlight the talented independent artists and designers in the U.S., and beyond, that are helping to make our homes a happier place. Design brand Hem is doing just that, thanks to its new platform, Hem X.
DESIGN
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Country Music Hitmaker Just Joined A Music NFT Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Platinum-selling country music star Michael Ray is the latest artist to sign on with MusicFX, a digital community connecting artists to their fan bases through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). MusicFX...
MUSIC
Billboard

This Label-Owning Country Artist Is Giving His Songwriters a Bonus

When indie artist Adam Sanders releases his six-song EP, I Wanna Be Somebody, on March 25, he’s making sure that his 10 co-writers feel like they matter. Sanders will be setting aside 10% of the net streaming proceeds he receives as the owner of his label for a songwriter bonus. The move provides extra incentive for songwriters, who earn micropennies for streaming performances, to write with him in the future, increasing his access to Nashville’s top talents. Additionally, he hopes it provides a model for others to emulate in addressing a widely recognized industry inequity.
MUSIC
Benzinga

Universal Music Label Snaps Bored Ape NFT

Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF) Web3 label purchased Bored Ape #5537 for $0.36 million, Reuters reports. Bored Ape is a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship. Kingship, which exists solely in digital form, will have its...
MUSIC
dot.LA

Faraday Future Demotes Founder Yueting ‘YT’ Jia in Latest Shakeup

Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future has demoted its founder, Yueting “YT” Jia, who is no longer an executive officer at the company. In an SEC filing this week, Faraday Future said Jia will continue in his role as “chief product and user ecosystem officer,” which sees him focus on the automaker’s “product and mobility ecosystem,” as well as its “internet, artificial intelligence and advanced R&D technology.” Jia was previously the firm’s CEO, but stepped down in September 2019 and was succeeded by former BMW executive Carsten Breitfeld.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish." These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there's going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It's been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.
MOVIES

