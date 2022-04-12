ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NYNJA Signs Partnership Agreement with ROI Communications to Provide Workstream Collaboration Solutions to New England-Area Businesses

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Mobile-First Solutions Are Designed to Serve the Modern Workforce. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Nynja Technologies, the leading provider of Integrated Workstream Collaboration solutions for the modern workforce, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with ROI Communications. As part of the arrangement, ROI will...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Kymeta and IP Access International sign partnership agreement to Deliver Next Generation Communication Solutions to Public Safety Agencies and First Responders

Critical mobile connectivity services delivered via the Kymeta™ u8 product family and a jointly developed broadband solution are now available to IP Access International’s large community of public safety customers. REDMOND, Wash.– Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, and IP Access International (https://www.ipinternational.net/), a leading mobile...
REDMOND, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

Addressing Provider Clinical Documentation Challenges: New Technology Solutions Improve Accuracy

A holistic approach to problem solving is necessary to address the complex issues facing healthcare providers today. Despite the demands of the current environment, quality must remain the top priority. A robust quality measurement and improvement program can help you achieve your quality objectives and clinical documentation improvement is a critical piece to a holistic approach to quality.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy