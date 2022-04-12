ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

 1 day ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Biotechnology Company#Qron#Synergic Technologies
