Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

This study investigates and compares the reliability and reproducibility of two facial anthropometric methods about external nasal angles, 3D imaging and conventional 2D photography. 2D photograph images and 3D images about external nose of 30 volunteers were taken using digital camera and Morpheus 3D scanner. To evaluate intra-rater reliability, each images were taken over two different days for each subject by the same researcher. To evaluate inter-rater reliability, another researcher took each images for each subject on the first day. The reliability of each method for measuring 4 external nasal angle is obtained using intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) and compared. Inter-rater and intra-rater reliability of both 3D imaging and 2D photography had excellent agreement in all 4 nasal angles. In the nasofacial angular parameter, Inter-rater ICC, 2D photography was significantly higher than 3D imaging. Result of intra-rater ICC also showed both 3D imaging and 2D photography had good reliability in all 4 nasal angles. Similar to those of inter-rater ICC, nasofacial angular parameter showed statistically significant differences between 3D imaging and 2D photography. In terms of reliability, both 2D and 3D showed appropriate anthropometric results and considering its own advantage, each methods can be used complementarily.

