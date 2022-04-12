ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Illinois Couple Make Whoopie in Taxi, Man Then ‘Stiffs’ Driver…

By Captain Jack
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing good happens after midnight, remember? This couple tried to get "frisky" in the back of a Taxi in Orland Park, Illinois...the result? A ticked off taxi driver also getting "stiffed," wait, what? SG. Andrew Vukovich and Stefanie Herringer refused to pay the driver after he stopped the taxi...

1440wrok.com

Comments / 2

Related
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Orland Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Orland Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Driver#Hack
We Are Iowa

Iowa man killed by excavator at salvage yard

PATON, Iowa — According to his brother, Kevin Cummings was a man of many hobbies—a fisher, a hunter, a racing fan. But after his death on April 8, his brother is left with some difficult questions. "Why did it happen when it shouldn't have happened?" Keith Cummings said.
PATON, IA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Will County deputies shot a grandfather in the back and never told the public

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Rhonda Wells hasn't gotten headstones yet for her son, Jabbar Muhammad, and her father, Eldred Wells Sr. It would make their deaths too real, she said, at a time when the family is still struggling to find closure. On a recent cool, sunny day in Joliet, Rhonda visited the Elmhurst Cemetery. That's where Jabbar and Eldred are buried as they once lived: together. "I was always told that the children should bury the parents, not the parents bury the children," Rhonda said. "In this case, I had to bury a parent and a...
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Southern Ill. fisherman sentenced to federal prison for illegally catching sturgeon, selling roe to caviar distributor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fisherman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for illegally catching and selling sturgeon. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by two years of post-release supervision for violating the Lacey Act.
BROOKPORT, IL
CBS Chicago

Former postal worker charged with stealing stimulus checks from mail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing mail containing government stimulus checks last year.Olivia Bryant, 33, is charged with three counts of theft from the U.S. mail.According to the indictment, she stole three pieces of mail from her route on March 17, 2021. During her arraignment on Monday, prosecutors told a judge the mail contained government stimulus checks.Federal prosecutors did not specify exactly how much money the stolen stimulus payments contained.  At the time, the IRS was sending out a third round of pandemic-era stimulus checks to taxpayers, including payments of $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 for married couples, and $1,400 for qualifying dependents. Bryant has pleaded not guilty, and is free on bond as she awaits trial. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count if she's convicted.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy