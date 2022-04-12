ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Bhurji Strata

By Hetal Vasavada
Bon Appétit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis custardy, fluffy strata is made with stale day-old sourdough bread, eggs, sautéed leeks, and bell peppers. The flavors are inspired by egg bhurji, Indian-style scrambled eggs cooked with garam masala, garlic, ginger, and cumin. You can prepare and refrigerate the unbaked strata up to 12 hours in advance to let...

www.bonappetit.com

recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Hillsdale Daily News

A few variations on traditional bread pudding

Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Southern Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe for old-fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuits are the best! They come out so thick and fluffy and melt in your mouth!. Being from the south, we pretty much always have biscuits at every dinner. You just cannot go wrong with these easy and delicious Southern Buttermilk Biscuits. They take minimal ingredients and just a little arm work to throw them together. It is so easy to master biscuit making with just a few steps. I don't know a single person who doesn't love these biscuits. So if you are looking for that perfect biscuit recipe, then you have to make this Southern Buttermilk Biscuit recipe.
RECIPES
Ginger
Gin Lee

Philly steak and cheese on sub buns

Do you like sandwiches filled to the brim with flavorful steak, onions, mushrooms, and cheese? Today, I served these in Hawaiian sub buns. However, the Philly steak and cheese can be served on any type of bread and still be just as delicious. This recipe will make eight sub sandwiches.
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Parade

Al Roker's New Orleans-Style Shrimp Moves a Classic Dish To the Grill

Several dashes Louisiana-style hot sauce (such as Tabasco) Combine 3 Tbsp chili powder and 1 Tbsp salt in a small bowl. Rub shrimp with chili mixture, making sure to rub some into open cut where shrimp have been deveined (if applicable). Place shrimp in a shallow, nonreactive pan, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate while preparing sauce.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ina Eats In

Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks

This post contains Amazon Affiliate Link. I love an easy protein side dish packed with flavor and these Oven Baked Chicken Drumsticks are exactly that. This recipe takes only about 5 minutes of preparation work and the rest is baking with flavor you will never forget.
Mashed

Firehouse Subs Is Even More Fiery With The Return Of A Spicy Item

While Firehouse Subs is always serving steaming hot subs, the return of a favorite spicy menu item has many people making a dash to their local restaurant. As the quick service restaurant brand says in its mission statement, its story has "some serious meat in it," the reality is that this sandwich restaurant blends delicious food and a commitment to helping the community (via the brand's website). Even if many have tried to copy that signature bread recipe, the meat and flavors in between that bread is what brings people back time and again.
RESTAURANTS
KTAL

Baking with Biskie: Chicken Spaghetti

Biskie asked our viewers what they would like to cook on the show this week, and the response for Chicken Spaghetti was overwhelming. In Tennessee chicken spaghetti isn’t really thing, so Biskie is making this dish for the first time… on live tv. What you will need for...
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

Cucumber Salsa

While we love a classic tomato salsa, there are plenty of variations on salsa that don't rely on the famous fruit as their base. Our Black Bean and Corn Salsa is a summertime favorite, as is our unexpectedly sweet-and-savory Peach Salsa. Not convinced yet? Let our newest tomato-free salsa recipe act as our case in point. We're mixing things up with this Cucumber Salsa, which is sure to become a new classic.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Pro Chefs Upgrade Instant Ramen (6 Ways)

Join professional chefs Harold Villarosa, Susan Kim, Rachel Gurjar, Chrissy Tracey, Jessie YuChen, and Chris Morocco in the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as they demonstrate 6 expert upgrades to run-of-the-mill instant ramen. Looking for more cooking inspiration? Gain unlimited access to over 50,000 recipes across Bon Appétit and Epicurious...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Porcini Gnocchi With Butter Sauce

This gnocchi is inspired by a porcini mushroom pasta that chef Stefano Secchi ate at Il Centro, a restaurant in Piedmont, Italy, where the misty forests are perfect for foraging. Don’t worry if you don’t have access to freshly foraged porcinis, though: This recipe relies on easier-to-find dried mushrooms, which are ground into powder and mixed into the dough. For the best and lightest gnocchi, Secchi suggests using slightly older potatoes: “They have less moisture content, so you can add less flour and keep your gnocchi from getting gummy.” Roasting the potatoes on a wire rack allows steam to escape from every side. To form the gnocchi, look no further than your flatware drawer. “You can use a gnocchi board,” Secchi says, “but my nonna always used a fork.”
RECIPES
Real Simple

How to Store Onions So They Don't Stink Up Your Fridge

Onions are found in savory recipes worldwide, and for good reason. They come from a hardy crop that grows in abundance, so they're omnipresent and affordable, and offer an unmatched flavor base that gives dishes depth. And even though they can cause stinky breath, it's hard to match onions' versatility—they make a tasty soup, dip, burger topping, and so much more.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Easy Breakfast Strata

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This breakfast strata is an easy make-ahead casserole filled with eggs, milk, French bread, ham, cheese, and plenty of vegetables. Adapted from Liren Baker | Meat to the Side | Victory Belt Publishing,...
RECIPES
purewow.com

Banana Pudding Cups

Sometimes you want to put on your chef’s hat and try your hand at a fussy, fancy dessert. And sometimes you want to “heal your inner child” with a treat that’s the definition of nostalgia and comfort. Enter banana pudding cups. There are a lot of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

The Best Gluten-Free Pastas for Everything from Baked Ziti to Chicken Noodle Soup

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. My pursuit for the best gluten-free pastas began when I realized I was gluten-sensitive—meaning I don’t have celiac disease, but I’m not quite tolerant of wheat. As an Italian, this revelation thwarted many of my life’s joys, specifically heaping bowls of cacio e pepe and tomato-drenched strands of spaghetti. Luckily, gluten-free pasta aisles just keep getting better and more expansive, keeping my fork-twirling bliss intact.
FOOD & DRINKS

