Interior Design

Building New With The Jacksons: Designing the home interior

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 1 day ago

Planning is almost complete for the Jacksons! So far they've chosen a neighborhood, chosen a floor plan for their home, and tweaked the structural design of their home. Now the...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Rock the Block” Maximizes Individual Curb Appeal on Identical Houses

Interior design and renovation is the key to any successful home makeover, but it only matters if the exterior of a property is also up to par. In the latest episode of “Rock the Block,” four HGTV all-star teams finally turned to the outside of their identical houses after several weeks of indoor work. While they had flexibility on personal taste and design in prior weeks, part of the focus of the exterior was creating a home and yard space that fit into the local atmosphere of Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An IKEA Entryway Piece Loses Its “Office File Cabinet Vibes” with a Quick DIY

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s official: Pole wrap is the key to turning basic big box pieces into totally stunning furniture, as evidenced by Michelle McRae’s dresser rescue, Bailey Powell’s shoe cabinet IKEA hack, and now a third project — also made from an IKEA shoe cabinet base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrillist

A Starter Kit for Becoming an Interior Design Expert

Over the past couple of years, with theaters, restaurants, and international travel off the table (and social gatherings relegated to nostalgic yore), an emphasis on home life has become the new normal for many. Maybe there’s just something about being advised to stay at home that suddenly makes us all want to reexamine our living spaces. Nowadays, whether you’re looking to conjure a sense of hygge, create a new at-home office for remote work, or simply rearrange your living room, there’s never been a better time to daydream about becoming an interior design expert.
LAUREL, MS
Fox17

Feel comfy and beautiful this spring with these amazing finds

Step into spring feeling relaxed and refreshed! The Morning Mix's executive producer, Andrea Shaner, joins Todd Chance in the studio to show off some trending products from all over the country that will help you spring into the new season. Created by a clinical hypnotherapist who specializes in stress reduction.
BEAUTY & FASHION

