Drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to trend downwards. Earlier this month, the national average broke records when it hit $4.09 a gallon, and it continued to rise until it hit $4.33 on March 11. As of Saturday, the number had finally dropped to $4.262. And experts expect to see the number dip even lower in the coming days, thanks to efforts by state lawmakers.

