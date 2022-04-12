ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Police: California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 15-year-old boy

By Jessica Dupnack, FOX 2 Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Novi Police said they arrested a 33-year-old woman from San Francisco after they said she met a then 14-year-old boy online, flew across the country, rented an Airbnb for a month, and would send him Uber rides to pick him up. Stephanie Sin was...

