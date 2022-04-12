These 4 Renovations Have the Biggest Perceived ROI

The weather is starting to get warmer, and you know what that means: It’s time to tend to your yard. But this year things outdoors will look a little different. According to virtual landscape design and build company Yardzen, homeowners and renters are abandoning “everything under the sun” plots in favor of more specific seeds. More than half of its customers, 60 percent to be exact, are opting for pocket gardens, which, as the name suggests, are smaller areas dedicated to a a few plant varieties, rather than a mix of everything. In other words, you don’t have to have a sprawling backyard to get in on the trend: A fire escape or window box will do, too. Plus it’s a chance to grow only the vegetables and herbs you’ll actually use in the kitchen, leading to less maintenance and less waste.

