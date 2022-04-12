ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 4 Renovations Have the Biggest Perceived ROI

By Kate McGregor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are countless ways to calculate the value of your home: You can hire a licensed appraiser; enter your address in an online estimator tool; or, if you have a real-estate agent friend, ask them for a free comparative analysis. But no matter how you run the numbers, there’s still one...

domino

60% of Renovators Have This Small Space–Friendly Garden Addition on Their Wish Lists

The weather is starting to get warmer, and you know what that means: It’s time to tend to your yard. But this year things outdoors will look a little different. According to virtual landscape design and build company Yardzen, homeowners and renters are abandoning “everything under the sun” plots in favor of more specific seeds. More than half of its customers, 60 percent to be exact, are opting for pocket gardens, which, as the name suggests, are smaller areas dedicated to a a few plant varieties, rather than a mix of everything. In other words, you don’t have to have a sprawling backyard to get in on the trend: A fire escape or window box will do, too. Plus it’s a chance to grow only the vegetables and herbs you’ll actually use in the kitchen, leading to less maintenance and less waste.
GARDENING
domino

An Under-$500 Bathroom Upgrade Starring Humidity-Proof Paint

Nicole Christopher jokes that she was the perfect person to renovate her tiny Hardwick, Vermont, bathroom because she’s a double Virgo. “We’re known for paying extreme attention to detail,” she says with a laugh. There were many days when her boyfriend, Sam, would come in to find her spray-painting the window crank or measuring wallpaper to fit over the air vent. “He was like, this is a job only you could do,” she adds. In a lot of ways, the super-budget-friendly remodel was more of an art project: Christopher spent weeks painting (yes, really!) every nook and cranny, from the standard silver-y toilet-flush lever to the shower walls.
HARDWICK, VT
domino

Naturally, This Tile Designer’s Home Is Full of Tips—And Not Just for the Bathroom

“As average as it gets” with “very basic architecture” is how Lee Thornley, the founder of tile company Bert & May, describes the 1950s house near the historic town of York, in the north of England, that he shares with his partner, Phil, and their two daughters. The property isn’t a grand one with a massive driveway, but its breezy layout, manicured lawn, and tranquil village plot signaled potential when the couple first saw the place. Having previously lived in much older properties that were packed with charm, the idea of taking on a blank canvas proved to be a selling point. “It struck me as the perfect moment to do something Scandinavian and material based,” says Thornley.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Of Course, the Most Popular Decor DIY Right Now Involves IKEA

We spend a lot of time scrolling through social media, most times for inspiration, at others for a mental break (ASMR, anyone?). We wouldn’t normally tout these platforms as a self-reflection tool, but one thing we’ve seen a lot of lately is literal mirrors, mainly of the DIY variety. It’s not just us: Atlas Ceramics’s recent hack index proved that personalizing looking glass is the do-it-yourself project of the moment. The report shows mirror-making videos have racked up more than 50 million views on TikTok, accrued almost 12,000 hashtags on Instagram, and garnered about 80,000 searches on Google.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Animal Prints Blend Right Into This Scottish Designer’s Secret Garden–Like Home

Most people will tell you to “make yourself at home” out of politeness when you visit their house. But when friends invited designer Wendy Morrison over to their Georgian farmhouse in Dunbar, Scotland, she took the invitation literally. Okay, well, not right away: Her hosts were preparing to move to Houston at the time, while Wendy and her family were planning their return to the seaside town after a few years in France. It was a happy coincidence that the house would soon be available. “I’ll always remember that visit. It just felt like home,” she recalls. “There’s a long corridor, the sun was shining…it brought back feelings of the house I grew up in.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
domino

My Woodworking Hobby Saved Me $8K on My Reno (And Yes, I’ve Made 1,000 Mistakes)

In Renovator’s Notebook, homeowners open up about the nitty-gritty of their remodels: How long it really took; how much it actually cost; what went horribly wrong; and what went wonderfully, serendipitously, it’s-all-worth-it-in-the-end right. For more tips to nail your next project, follow @reno_notebook. Location: Lower East Side, Manhattan.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

How to Clean a Mattress With Supplies You Already Have at Home

Unless you’re a stickler for spotless spaces, merely thinking about how to clean a mattress is intimidating. Here’s the thing: Freshly laundered bedding can only do so much to minimize your skin’s contact with dust mites, dead skin, and other allergens, so the task is a must. Fortunately you can get the job done without relying on a professional cleaning service; all you need are a few simple supplies that you already have in your cabinet. Besides, the DIY route is quicker and more cost-effective, which is always a plus in our book. We chatted with Boll & Branch founder and head of design Missy Tannen to get the scoop.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

In This Pastel London Bathroom, the Green Grout Matches the Faucet

Decked out in pastels from floor to ceiling (except for the Kelly green staircase), Lindsey Isla’s bathroom was the last room in the London flat she shares with her fiancé to undergo an upgrade. “It was a total family affair,” she says. “My brother made the shelf for the sink, and my partner helped me tile the whole room.” Now she is just happy her showers are no longer limited to the gym locker rooms—the two-bedroom home only has the one bathroom, which was out of commission for the six-week remodel. Ahead, see how Isla DIYed the dated space, starting with a deep green grout.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

So Long, Neutrals—We’re Calling in Joy With This Season’s Saturated Color

Sage, it was nice knowing you. After a gloomy couple of years, we’re ready to wake up our homes with a sunnier shade that’s coincidentally popping up everywhere. We recently spotted Farrow & Ball’s Citrona brightening a back room in this L.A. house. In Paris, we caught a buttery shade warming up the walls, chairs, and table in the de Gournay x Vincent Darré show house’s dining room. On a smaller scale, our new favorite hue has been seen thriving on tabletops—just take Heath Ceramics‘s summery collection of wares, for example. We’re calling it: Everything’s coming up daffodil.
GARDENING
domino

What Spring Cleaning Task to Tackle First, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Spring cleaning has officially sprung, but figuring out where to begin can be harder than the actual act itself. Should you first put your energy into scrubbing down your shower walls or focus on tidying up your linen closet? Is this the year you finally get around to organizing the garage or would your time be better spent dusting the ceiling fans? Everyone’s purging-slash-sanitizing plans are a bit different, so this year why not look to the ultimate advisers for guidance: the stars. Here are the spots you should be prioritizing, according to your astrological sign.
LIFESTYLE
domino

My New Showerhead Texts Me When the Water Reaches the Perfect Temp

I have never been one to relish in long, steamy showers—I get bored too quickly. Plus my NYC rental’s showerhead left a lot to be desired in the pressure department, not to mention it always sprayed a little too far to the left, leaving me to huddle against the side wall to get the best angle. And yet, I still was curious about how much water I was using, even during my sad, short bathing routine—and obviously I craved something a little less, well, rental. Enter Hai’s bluetooth showerhead.
LIFESTYLE
domino

Removing a Pesky Upper Cabinet Opened Up This Dated 1920s Kitchen

In every house Jessica Mikesell has lived, she has had shelves dedicated to her cookbook collection. She isn’t a chef by trade, but it is her self-described love language and favorite way to decompress after work. So when she and her husband, Calvin, moved cross-country, from Brooklyn to San Francisco, the ledges were coming with. After a turbulent real-estate search, a 1920s Craftsman caught their eye, even though Jessica immediately knew the kitchen wasn’t up to her standards. “We had a dishwasher and a capable oven,” Calvin jokes. “What more did we need?” A pantry, for one.
INTERIOR DESIGN

