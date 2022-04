Subsidies offered by the federal government for the purchase of new electric vehicles (EVs) may actually increase total greenhouse gas emissions without similar aid for secondhand buyers, concludes a new study led by Ashley Nunes, Ph.D., a fellow at Harvard Law School’s Labor and Worklife Program. Nunes says that is because many buyers of new EVs — usually more affluent households — don’t use them as their primary vehicle nor keep them for very long, making miles driven by the car’s subsequent owners necessary to attaining an overall reduction in emissions.

HARVARD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO