A man is in jail after Pennsylvania police said he abducted a 14-year-old girl who was walking to school and then raped her. The girl told police that she was walking along the 1200 block of Hill Road in Reading when the 39-year-old suspect kidnapped her, took her to a different location and sexually assaulted her twice. Police identified the suspect as Sean Anthony Samuels.

READING, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO