Bills draft prospect scouting reports: RB James Cook

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
As things stand at the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills hold the No. 25 overall pick in the first round. The team has seven picks, in total, scattered around the draft board.

If things hold there, the Bills could have plenty of options to consider when turning in their selection cards.

During the run to up to the draft, which starts April 28, Bills Wire will compile information on prospects Buffalo could have interest in. Specifically, what scouting reports say about their game.

Next up in our prospect previews is running back James Cook.

Here’s a rundown of the what the experts are saying about his game:

RB James Cook | Georgia | Senior

Vitals

Height | 5-11

Weight | 199

Pros

  • Speed, quickness
  • Good receiver

Cons

  • Needs to add to frame
  • Pass protection
  • Never carried a heavy load in college

2021 PFF grade:

  • 85.0 overall

2021 Stats (15 GP):

  • 728 rush yards | 6.4 yards per carry | 7 rush TDs | 27 catches | 284 receiving yards | 4 receiving TDs

Career stats (46 GP):

  • 1,503 rush yards | 6.5 yards per carry | 14 rush TDs | 67 catches | 730 receiving yards | 6 receiving TD

Consensus rank: 3rd-4th round pick

