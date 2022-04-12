Great Taste of the Heights returns next weekend

GODFREY - Riverbend scouts experienced what puts the "great" in the great outdoors during the Taste of Venturing event held over the weekend at Camp Warren Lewis in Godfrey. The three-day Taste of Venturing, sponsored by the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, featured water activities, a climbing tower, mountain boarding, shooting sports, various hands-on activities, and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) trailer. Dylan Cannon from Dupo, Illinois enjoyed some boating for the first time. "They had to help me get it back to the dock but I enjoyed it," said Cannon, who likes scouting because it's about "making friends, doing fun stuff with people and being outdoors."

