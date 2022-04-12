ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Great Taste of the Heights returns next weekend

By Adam Zuvanich
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Taste of the Heights, an annual food-and-drink festival hosted by All Saints Catholic Church, is returning April 23 after a two-year hiatus. This year's event is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in the church parking lot at 215 E. 10th...

Shelby Reporter

Taste of Pelham has successful return in 2022

PELHAM – Pelham’s favorite annual event The Taste of Pelham returned to the Pelham Civic Complex on Tuesday evening, March 15. The event, which highlights the best local restaurants around town, was packed with people ready to enjoy good food and a return to normalcy after a two-year hiatus.
PELHAM, AL
San Diego Channel

Calling all foodies! The annual Taste of Hillcrest returns in April

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hillcrest’s most delicious event returns with over 35 neighborhood restaurants that will make your taste buds go wild. The annual Taste of Hillcrest will take place on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Participants will take a self-guided culinary tour to sample some of the best dishes from participating neighborhood restaurants and cafes lining the streets of Hillcrest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Telegraph

Scouts get taste of great outdoors

GODFREY - Riverbend scouts experienced what puts the "great" in the great outdoors during the Taste of Venturing event held over the weekend at Camp Warren Lewis in Godfrey. The three-day Taste of Venturing, sponsored by the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, featured water activities, a climbing tower, mountain boarding, shooting sports, various hands-on activities, and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) trailer. Dylan Cannon from Dupo, Illinois enjoyed some boating for the first time. "They had to help me get it back to the dock but I enjoyed it," said Cannon, who likes scouting because it's about "making friends, doing fun stuff with people and being outdoors."
GODFREY, IL
Mashed

The Reason Milk And Cookies Taste Great Together

Whoever says that dunking a cookie in a glass of cold (or warm) milk is something just for Christmas Eve or for kids ... is lying. There's no better sensation than grabbing your favorite store-bought cookie, a homemade chocolate chip cookie, or a famous Oreo ("milk's favorite") and snacking on it along with a glass of milk — whether in the morning, on your lunch break, or at the end of a long day. The taste that emerges from this pairing is unlike any other and makes a person instantly smile.
