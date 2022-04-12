ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Harrison Inspires ‘All Things Must Grass’ Cannabis Line

By Corey Irwin
 1 day ago
In honor of George Harrison’s classic 1970 album, All Things Must Pass, cannabis company Dad Grass has announced a special line of products called All Things Must Grass. The collection includes pre-rolled joints, paraphernalia such as rolling papers and a rolling tray and further collectibles like posters, buttons, pins, matches and...

Classic Rock Q107

How George Harrison Foiled One of Slash’s Musical Ambitions

Slash lamented that he couldn’t get away with using more sitar in his music — because it immediately sounded like the Beatles. George Harrison popularized the Indian instrument in the West after playing it on a number of Beatles tracks, and his studies with master performer Ravi Shankar drew even more attention among Western artists.
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
Bob Dylan
George Harrison
The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
#Beatles
Paul McCartney Cares: Beatles Star Pleads To Big Corporation Not To Rob US Consumers

Paul McCartney recently learnt that a large firm will be charging people more for plant-based milk - something he just could not accept. The Beatles star, who owns several properties in the United States, is now calling out Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in an open letter he co-wrote with PETA, saying that he and the organization are campaigning for no additional charges when consumers choose plant-based milks such as almond, oat, and soy.
Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite Are Ready for ‘Incredible’ Tour

Rick Springfield and Men at Work are joining forces this summer for an 18-city tour featuring special guest John Waite. All involved say it's going to be an "incredible" run. The Australian rocker invited UCR to his house in Santa Barbara, where he shared a number of humorous anecdotes from his career. Springfield was joined by Waite and Men at Work's Colin Hay, and plenty of lighthearted banter and the occasional jab ensued.
Rush, ‘Moving Pictures (40th Anniversary Edition)': Album Review

For rabid prog-rock fans, no archival oddity is worth leaving in the dust. The bad news: Rush have always been a tidy bunch, never accumulating much of a scrap pile. “There’s nothing there. There’s nothing left," Geddy Lee told Rolling Stone in 2021, confirming the trio's lack of leftovers. "There might be half-finished demos somewhere where we got halfway through and went, ‘Oh, this song sucks.’ And it never got made.”
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon is Finding Music Again in All the Right Places

Julian Lennon has long had a tumultuous relationship with the music business. But with the music itself? He loves it. He loves the way it can change a person’s mood in a split second or in a “New York minute.” For Lennon, who is the son of the late legendary Beatle, John Lennon, music can help to elevate the listener out of dark places. He knows this magic firsthand. This is why Lennon’s latest singles—“Freedom” and “Every Little Moment”—are so poignant, both in and of themselves, and at a time war is taking place in Ukraine. The songs, which Lennon released last week, offer emotional aid in a difficult global time, as much as they give assistance to those experiencing difficult personal times internally. And Lennon’s latest release—a cover of his father’s most famous song, “Imagine”—also offers a helping hand in a great time of need and shall continue to, most likely.
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Charms Us Like Cole Porter on LSD

Click here to read the full article. If this record was released under anyone else’s name, the reviews wouldn’t have much to say. Lovely songwriting. Beautiful string arrangements. The bossa nova track “Olvidado (Otro Momento)” pairs well with a martini by the pool. Overall, solid album. No notes. But for Father John Misty, the bar is set unreasonably high. This is Josh Tillman, who drummed for Fleet Foxes, went solo, and made a concept album about his life in 2015. It’s the guy who once described the world as “a godless rock that refuses to die,” and wrote a song called...
Guitar World Magazine

Explore Mike Campbell's incredible vintage guitar 'carousel' in new episode of Gibson TV's The Collection

The Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac guitar legend tells the story of his '59 'Burst Les Paul, the '62 SG Junior he played on Runnin’ Down a Dream and more. Though Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac electric guitar legend Mike Campbell slightly thinned his enviable guitar collection with a Reverb.com sale last summer, his stash of vintage six-strings is still world-class.
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

