If you're in the market for a GPS pet tracker, you probably want one that informs you as quickly as possible of your pet's escape. The $49.99 Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker offers the fastest escape alerts of any tracker we've tested, in a convenient design that securely attaches to your dog's existing collar with a rubber clip. We also like that a Basic subscription, which includes live location, activity, and sleep monitoring, is more affordable than you get with competitors. Although its battery life could be longer and we'd like to see more health and social features, the Tractive still offers top-notch GPS tracking for a resonable price, earning it our Editors' Choice award.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO