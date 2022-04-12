ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a box of papers to shred? Do that and fight cancer at this Times event

By Rachel Estes
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
The Times building at 345 Green St. in Gainesville. - photo by Shannon Casas

Shred Away Cancer

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15

Where: 345 Green St., Gainesville

More info: facebook.com/gainesvilletimes

Need a new home for all those dusty boxes of formerly important documents exiled to your basement? Bring them to The Times Friday, April 15, for the company’s Shred Away Cancer event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot, readers can drop off up to five boxes of shreddable materials while supporting Relay for Life via monetary donations.

The amount they choose to donate is up to each individual’s discretion, according to The Times’ events coordinator and sales representative Megan Lewis.

“We just enjoy being able to bring this service to our community and help an amazing cause as well,” Lewis said.

All documents should be removed from notebooks, clips and any other type of metal binding before they’re brought to shred, Lewis noted.

