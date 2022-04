CHICAGO -- At least 19 people have been shot, four fatally, in shootings over the weekend, Chicago police said. A man was shot and killed in a drive-by - the second fatal shooting on the same block in two months - in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 40, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning when he was shot in the chest by someone traveling in a red car, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO