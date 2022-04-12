Happy Easter from the Town of Rome

“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”. We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
The City of Valley Grande announced plans for Easter at its recent city council meeting. The Valley Grande Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 9 at Valley Grande City Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. The entire council was present: Mayor Wayne Labbe, council members Kay...
SAGINAW, MI — The Old Town Saginaw Association is preparing to host its 16th Annual Old Town Easter Egg Hunt, and event organizers need volunteers to help stuff eggs beginning next week. “Stuffing Parties” will take place from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays beginning March 21 through...
GREENWICH — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey of town residents finds they’re not as satisfied as they once were. Fewer residents are satisfied with town services, with the value their tax dollars are giving them, with police and fire services and with the quality of education, the survey shows.
Rome — Pope Francis' decision to have both Ukrainian and Russian families carry a cross together during an annual Good Friday celebration this week has drawn a backlash. The suggestive, candle-lit "Way of the Cross" procession, which takes place in Rome's ancient Coliseum, commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth.
Comments / 1