Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (agg 1-2): Champions League quarter-final second leg – as it happened

10.23pm BST

Match report: Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (agg: 1-2)

Champions League quarter-final: Villarreal scored an 88th-minute equaliser through the substitute Samu Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw and advance to the semi-finals.

10.21pm BST

Thomas Muller: “If you take just this game into account, without the first game, we should have gone through convincingly,” he tells Amazon Prime Video. “It’s difficult to accept this; I don’t know what to say.”

10.18pm BST

More from Moreno: “In the first leg we made the mistake of not finishing the tie, and all the comments serve as motivation for us,” he reveals. “They made the mistake today of not killing us off and we took advantage of that. What this team has done is great.

“We will approach the semi-finals with respect for all our opponents,” he adds. “It’s very difficult to win in football but we deserved to go through. We knew we were going to suffer in defence but we were going to have our chances and, in the end, Chukwueze was able to make the most of it.

“We want to thank those who came here tonight and those who are in Villarreal. It’s great to be a Villarreal fan, and you have to enjoy nights like this.”

10.14pm BST

Gerard Moreno speaks: “We feel a lot of happiness,” says the Villarreal striker. “Ever since the draw paired us with Bayern, we have been telling ourselves that we could do it. The belief and the way this team competes has helped us to achieve it.”

10.03pm BST

Villarreal are through to the Champions League semi-finals: They will meet the winners of the Benfica v Liverpool tie, which the English side lead 3-1 and will be concluded tomorrow night.

Villarreal head coach Unai Emery is happy with his team’s performance. Photograph: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

9.58pm BST

Full-time: Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (agg: 1-2)

The six-times European champions are out. And what’s more, they can have no complaints. Having ridden their luck in a first leg they were liucky to lose only 1-0, the German champions failed to capitalise on their good fortune and have gone out after failing to beat Villarreal at home. It’s an astonishing achievement for the Spanish side managed by Unai Emery.

Raúl Albiol of Villarreal (cebtre) celebrates with his team-mates after Villarreal qualify for the Champions League semi-finals. Photograph: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Gerard Moreno (front) and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli (back) celebrate Villarreal’s victory. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/EPA

Whilst Robert Lewandowski (second left), Manuel Neuer (right) and Thomas Müller (centre) look dejected. Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters

9.56pm BST

Villarreal have beaten Bayern Munich!

Peep! Peep! Peep! It’s all over at the Allianz Arena, where the Yellow Submarine from the little Spanish town of Villarreal has torpedoed Bayern Munich. Who saw that coming?

9.54pm BST

90+5 min: Upamecano sends the ball into the Villarreal box and it’s hacked clear.

9.53pm BST

90+2 min: We’re into a minimum of four minutes of added time with Bayern Munich staring into the abyss. Albiol headed a clearance to Parejo, who played the ball into the path of Lo Celso on the gallop. He fed the ball to Moreno, whose cross was swept home by Chukwueze.

9.50pm BST

90 min: Lewandowski goes to ground in the Villarreal penalty area under pressure from Albiol and appeals for a penalty. He doesn’t deserve or get one. Albiol gives him a piece of his mind, gesturing angrily and telling him to get up.

9.49pm BST

GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal (agg: 1-2)

Wow! It’s Villarreal on the counter and just off the bench, Samu Chukwueze connects with a cross to fire the ball home over Manuel Neuer.

Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze (left) fires home. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Then wheels away in celebration. Photograph: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Then shows everyone who scored. Photograph: Ronald Wittek/EPA

Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich look dejected after conceding their side’s first goal. Photograph: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

9.46pm BST

87 min: Bayern Munich substitution: Alphonso Davies on for Lucas Hernandez.

9.45pm BST

86 min: Samu Chukwueze tries to curl a cross into the path of Gerard Moreno with Bayern stretched at the back but fails to find his man.

9.44pm BST

84 min: Villarreal double-substitution: Alfonso Pedraza and Samu Chukwueze on for Francois Coquelin and Arnaut Danjuma.

9.43pm BST

82 min: Arnaut Danjuma pulls a low shot wide of Manuel Neuer’s far post. Bayern Munich substitution: Serge Gnabry on for Jamal Musala.

9.42pm BST

79 min: Coman gets another cross in, which is blocked. The ball loops up in the air and Rulli goes to claim, shipping a shoulder from Thomas Muller as he does so. There wasn’t much in it but pair have a frank exchange of views on the matter.

9.37pm BST

78 min: A Bayern corner fails to clear the first man and Villarreal clear.

9.37pm BST

77 min: Hernandez canters down the left for Bayern, picks up a pass from Upamecano and sends in a low cross. It’s intercepted and Villarreal clear their lines. As things stand, we’re heading for extra time.

9.35pm BST

76 min: Kingsley Coman cuts inside Foyth and tries a shot from distance. His effort goes high and wide.

9.35pm BST

75 min: Villarreal embark on a counter-attack with Lo Celso on the ball and Gerard Moreno to his right. Upamecano steps in to put a stop to their gallop and plays the ball back to Manuel Neuer.

9.32pm BST

72 min: Moments before that Muller chance, Gerard Moreno had drilled a ball across the face of the Bayern goal when perhaps he should have shot. There was nobody on hand in a yellow shirt to convert.

9.31pm BST

71 min: Thomas Muller heads wide from the edge of the six-yard box when scoring looked easier. He’d made a darting run to get on the end of a Leroy Sane cross from the right and was unmarked.

9.30pm BST

70 min: Gerard Moreno is fouled by Dayot Upamecano and Villarreal win a free-kick halfway inside the Bayern half. It gives the under-the-cosh Spanish side the chance to regroup and reset.

9.28pm BST

67 min: Coman is bodychecked by Foyth, who gives away a free-kick but escapes a second booking. He’s skating on very thin ice.

9.26pm BST

66 min: Coman and Foyth are having quite the battle but the Bayern Munich wing-back is starting to get the upper hand, perhaps because the Argentinian tasked with marking him is now on a yellow card.

9.24pm BST

63 min: Bayern attack again. Kingsley Coman pulls the ball back to Lucas Hernandez on the edge of the Villarreal penalty area. He shoots tamely into the arms of Geronimo Rulli and then sprints back into position.

9.19pm BST

59 min: Coman outruns Foyth, who gets booked for sliding in with a late challenge a split-second after the Bayern winger had got a cross in. Villarreal clear.

9.16pm BST

57 min: Another chance for Bayern, with Thomas Muller shooting high and wide under pressure from Juan Foyth.

9.16pm BST

55 min: That goal came about from a significantly more aggressive Bayern press in this second half. They won the ball high up the pitch, worked it forward to Lewandowski and he shot early after a soft-shoe shuffle on the edge of the Villarreal penalty area. His effort went through the legs of Pau Torres and in off the post.

9.13pm BST

54 min: A low diagonal effort from Kingsley Coman takes a deflection off a defender and sails wide of the far post.

9.12pm BST

GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Villarreal (agg: 1-1)

Bayern score! After some intense pressing from Bayern, Lewandowski fires into the bottom right hand corner from just inside the VIllarreal penalty area. His effort goes in off the foot of the post.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scores their first goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Lewandowski celebrates as does Thomas Muller in the background. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

9.11pm BST

51 min: A Sane pull-back from the byline sits up beutifully for Upamecano, who fails to hit the target from 10 yards. That’s a shocking miss.

9.10pm BST

50 min: Juan Foyth leaps to deny Lewandowski at the far post as the Bayern striker shaped to volley home a cross to the far post.

9.09pm BST

48 min: Etienne Capoue concedes a free-kick about seven yards outside the Villarreal penalty area, dead centre. Lewandowski dummies and Sane shoots but his effort is blocked by the defensive wall.

9.07pm BST

47 min: Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli takes out Musiala as the Bayern man runs on to a through ball into the Spanish side’s penalty area. Did he get the ball? I don’t think so but he isn’t penalised despite Bayern’s appeals for a spot-kick.

9.05pm BST

Second half: Bayern Munich 0-0 Villarreal (agg: 0-1)

46 min: Play resumes with Villarreal, all in yellow, getting the ball rolling. There are no changes in personnel on either side.

8.52pm BST

Half-time: Bayern Munich 0-0 Villarreal (agg: 0-1)

Peep! Halfway through the second leg and this quarter-final tie is still going the way of Villarreal. They’ve coped comfortably in the face of a decidedly listless looking Bayern side who seem to have rocked up to the Allianz Arena with a Plan A (get the ball wide and sling lots of crosses into the box) and nothing resembling a Plan B, C or D.

8.49pm BST

45+3 min: Villarreal end the first half with a well-worked attack that ends with Gerard Moreno shooting into the side-netting from a tight angle.

8.48pm BST

45+2 min: Pavard catches Estupinan with an elbow as he tries to shepherd the ball out of play. The Villarreal player hits the deck like a bag of cement but looks to be exaggerating.

8.46pm BST

45+1 min: Villarreal win a throw-in deep in Bayern territory, Estupinan takes it and Benjamin Pavard hacks clear.

8.45pm BST

44 min: Danjuma advances down the inside left but is dispossessed by Leroy Sane as he waits for reinforcements to arrive in the Bayern penalty area.

8.43pm BST

42 min: Oof! Arnaut Danjuma is put through on Bayern goal, chasing an Etienne Capoue through ball. He lashes the ball wide of the upright with the outside of his left boot after a heavy touch and it’s a bad miss. He looked offside so it probably wouldn’t have counted if he had scored.

8.41pm BST

40 min: It’s cross after cross after cross after cross from Bayern, who are making no attempt to play through the centre or between the defensive lines. Villarreal are coping admirably so far and continue to lead this tie.

8.40pm BST

39 min: Sane cuts in from the right wing and unleashes a shot. Pervis Estupinan slides in to block a couple of yards outside the Villarreal penalty area.

8.38pm BST

37 min: Lewandowski catches Albiol with another late challenge as the Villarreal defender clears a bouncing ball from his own box. Bayern appeal for a penalty, while Villarreal think Lewandowski should be sent off. Neither a spot-kick nor a red card is forthcoming.

Match referee Slavko Vincic checks on Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich who lies injured much to the disbelief of the Villarreal players. Photograph: Sebastian Widmann/UEFA/Getty Images

8.35pm BST

35 min: Albiol is fit to continue after treatment to his ankle, while Lewandowski shakes his head at the perceived injustice of it all. He can have no complaints.

8.34pm BST

33 min: As Villarreal try to play the ball out from the back, Raul Albiol is subjected to a late studs-up challenge from Robert Lewandowski. It’s a yellow card for a quite nasty challenge.

8.32pm BST

31 min: Goretska tries to pick out a Muller run with a dink over the Villarreal defence. Juan Foyth leaps to head clear.

8.31pm BST

29 min: A Goretska cross from the right and Musiala heads straight at Rulli from seven yards out. He should have scored.

8.28pm BST

27 min: Bayern win a free-kick wide on the left which is overhit and floats wide of the far post. Much like the first leg, they are focussing on getting crosses in from the flanks and much like the first leg, it is a tactic with which Villarreal are coping comfortably.

8.26pm BST

25 min: Joshua Kimmich sends a cross from the right towards the far post, trying to find the head of Lewandowski. Rulli punches clear for Villarreal.

8.25pm BST

24 min: Bayern are in the ascendency, as you’d expect, but Villarreal will be happy with their night’s work thus far. Bayern have yet to muster a shot on target as they seek to overturn their deficit.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller iis crowded out by Villarreal’s Juan Foyth and Etienne Capoue, amongst others. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

8.21pm BST

20 min: For Bayern, Kingsley Coman gets the better of Juan Foyth down the left wing. Thomas Muller is unable to reach the ensuing cross.

8.20pm BST

19 min: Lucas Hernandez gets across quickly to intercept a wieghted Francois Coquelin through ball into the path of the sprinting Arnaut Danjuma. Good defending.

8.18pm BST

17 min: A Kimmich corner is volleyed wide of the upright by Leon Goretska, who made a near post run in a crowded penalty area.

8.17pm BST

16 min: A teasing cross from Leroy Sane is a little too high for Joshua Kimmich, who was darting to the edge of the Villarreal six-yard box.

8.16pm BST

14 min: Leon Goretska clips a ball towards the far post trying to pick out Thomas Muller, but it bounces away from his outstretched foot, rendering him unable to wrap his boot around it and steer it goalwards.

8.13pm BST

12 min: Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli gets down early to smother a breaking ball before Robert Lewandowski can pounce.

8.11pm BST

10 min: Lucas Hernandez sends a diagonal cross to the far post, where Leroy Sane volleys it across the face of goal. Villarreal clear.

8.10pm BST

9 min: Arnaut Danjuma takes on and tries to beat Dayot Upamecano on the edge of the Bayern penalty area, but Bayern’s French central defender gets the better of the winger.

8.08pm BST

7 min: Some decent, slick passing from Villarreal, who enjoy a couple of spells of sustained possession. They don’t look particularly nervous in the belly of the Bundesliga beast and have settled well.

8.07pm BST

5 min: Gerard Moreno picks up the ball on the right wing for Villarreal, cuts inside and tries a shot from distance. Over the bar. He had options in the penalty area but went for goal himself. It wasn’t a bad effort.

8.05pm BST

4 min: Villarreal have a throw-in deep in their own half, down near the corner flag. Pervis Estupinan takes it and they get the ball upfield.

8.04pm BST

3 min: Leroy Sane curls a diagonal ball into the Villarreal penalty area, where Thomas Muller swivels and scuffs a shot. Offside.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller shoots. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

8.03pm BST

1 min: Bayern immediately turn the screw in what could be a recurring theme this evening, applying pressure to Villarrealk’s defence. One presumes the Spanish side will hope to defend stoutly and catch their hosts on the break, taking advantage of the spaces in behind Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

8.01pm BST

Bayern Munich v Villarreal (agg: 0-1) is go ...

1 min: Bayern get the ball rolling, with Robert Lewandowski doing the honours.

7.58pm BST

Not long now: The teams are out on the Allianz Arena sward and have lined up for the Champions League anthem. Kick-off is just a few handshakes, a coin-toss and a blow of referee Slavko Vinic’s whistle away.

Bayern Munich fans pay homage to their legendary forward Gerd Müller as the players take to the pitch. Photograph: Friedemann Vogel/EPA

7.26pm BST

Those teams: Unai Emery sticks with the same 11 that started against Bayern last week, opting for four central midfielders across the middle to provide added backbone. Giovani Lo Celso will be hoping to reprise a man of the match performance that will have left Spurs fans wondering why he never performed similar heroics for their side.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has gone for a very attacking line-up with a back three rather than a back four. Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane are his wing-backs, two fine players but not men renowned for their defensive fortitude. Interesting ... very interesting.



7.01pm BST

Bayernb Munich v Villarreal line-ups

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Sane, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Musiala, Muller, Lewandowski.

Subs: Vidovic, Richards, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Wanner, Sabitzer, Davies, Roca, Kouassi, Ulreich, Tillman, Stanisic.

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan, Lo Celso, Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin, Gerard, Danjuma.

Subs: Sergio Asenjo, Mario, Alcacer, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Pena, Pino, Mandi, Moi Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier.



6.52pm BST

Tonight's match officials

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Slavko Vincic Assistant referees: Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic

Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic Fourth official: Matej Jug

Matej Jug Video Assistant Referee: Massimiliano Irrati

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic is in charge of maintaining the very best of order in tonight’s match at the Allianz Arena. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

6.52pm BST

Early team news

Lucas Hernandez is reported to be fit again after recovering from a thigh injury that rulled him out of Bayern’s win over Augsberg at the weekend. Central defender Niklas Sule is out, bedridden with flu, while Bouna Sarr, Maxim Choupo-Moting and Corentin Tolisso are also out injured. Leon Goretzka is expected to be picked ahead of Serge Gnabry, who has not been pulling up too many trees of late.

Alberto Moreno remains a long-term absentee for Villarreal and French-born Senegal striker striker Boulaye Dia is also a doubt for tonight’s game. Villarreal coach Unai Emery sent out a second string side to draw with Athletic Bilbao last weekend and is expected to make wholesale changes this evening.

Unai Emery made 11 changes to the VIllarreal side that beat Bayern Munich last weekfor his side’s game against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend. Photograph: José Miguel Fernández/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

6.51pm BST

6.51pm BST

Champions League: Bayern Munich v Villarreal (agg: 0-1)

VIllarreal were the surprise 1-0 winners of the opening leg of this quarter-final against Bayern Munich, playing so well against the out-of-sorts German champions at the Estadio de la Ceramica that they actually became the unlikely subjects of admittedly muted criticism that they didn’t win the game by more.

Will they be punished at the Allianz Arena for their profligacy in front of goal in the first leg? We’ll find out in due course. Kick-off in Munich is at 8pm but stay tuned in the meantime for team news and build-up.

