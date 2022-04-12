U.S. Chamber Urges Focus on Easing Regulations, Reducing Tariffs, and Increasing Domestic Energy Production to Combat Historic Inflation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Agriculture Department’s (USDA) proposed amendments to the Agriculture Acquisition Regulation (AGAR), 87 Fed. Reg. 9005 (February 17, 2022). In particular, the Chamber strongly opposes USDA’s proposed new AGAR contract clauses requiring contractors to report labor law violations for themselves as well as all tiers of subcontractors and suppliers, and any measures taken to remedy labor law violations by the contractor and any tier of subcontractor. These provisions are not supported by any authority and USDA has provided no explanation, supporting data, or context to justify them. In addition, they will create significant burdens and False Claims Act exposure for companies bidding on or working on USDA contracts. Accordingly, the Chamber believes these proposed sections must be withdrawn.

