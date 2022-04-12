ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Chamber Urges Focus on Easing Regulations, Reducing Tariffs, and Increasing Domestic Energy Production to Combat Historic Inflation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the change over time in the price of consumer goods. The new numbers for March 2022 show a 1.2% rise in the cost of goods and services from February, up 8.5% in the last...

thecentersquare.com

Poll: Americans want more domestic energy production

(The Center Square) – The increased pressure on the U.S. oil supply and soaring gas prices have left the vast majority of Americans calling for more domestic oil production. Convention of States Action along with The Trafalgar Group released new polling data that showed that 77.3% of surveyed American voters say that, “in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden should make increasing American energy production a priority.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Statement on U.S.-U.K. Deal on Sec. 232 Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant issued the following statement on news the U.S. and UK reached a deal on the U.S. Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum:. “American workers and companies negatively impacted by soaring metals prices...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Energy Production#Inflation#Energy Security#Consumer Price Index#Energy Industry#Americans
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Letter on Proposed Amendments to Agriculture Acquisition Regulations; 87 Fed. Reg. 9005

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Agriculture Department’s (USDA) proposed amendments to the Agriculture Acquisition Regulation (AGAR), 87 Fed. Reg. 9005 (February 17, 2022). In particular, the Chamber strongly opposes USDA’s proposed new AGAR contract clauses requiring contractors to report labor law violations for themselves as well as all tiers of subcontractors and suppliers, and any measures taken to remedy labor law violations by the contractor and any tier of subcontractor. These provisions are not supported by any authority and USDA has provided no explanation, supporting data, or context to justify them. In addition, they will create significant burdens and False Claims Act exposure for companies bidding on or working on USDA contracts. Accordingly, the Chamber believes these proposed sections must be withdrawn.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

LG Energy increases battery production in the US with $1.4B investment

The move is a clear indication that LG Energy is increasing its presence in the United States. In January, the company said it plans to spend $2.1 billion with General Motors to build a third joint EV battery plant in the U.S. Last year, Stellantis also reached a deal with LG to produce battery cells and modules in North America.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Daily Times

Opinion: It’s time to increase US domestic energy production

The bloody images of war in Ukraine are transforming our understanding of the post-Cold War order and reminding us of an important lesson: Energy policy and national security are inextricably linked. As we observe the crisis in Europe, the Biden administration would be wise to move away from damaging climate policies and toward energy independence.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

Comments to DOL on Compliance Assistance Release No. 2022-01 401(k) Plan Investments in “Cryptocurrencies”

200 Constitution Ave NW, Suite N-5677, Washington, DC 20210. RE: Compliance Assistance Release No. 2022-01 401(k) Plan Investments in “Cryptocurrencies”. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) is concerned with Compliance Assistance Release No. 2022-01 401(k) Plan Investments in “Cryptocurrencies” (Release No. 2022-01), which affects plan sponsors by attempting to regulate through investigation, effectively prohibiting certain investments through investigations, and mandating fiduciary responsibility for brokerage window investments. If regulation is needed in this area, it should be done through formal rule making under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) rather than through investigations. As such, we request that Release No. 2022-01 be rescinded.
WASHINGTON, DC
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Letter on the "No Free TRIPS Act" and the "Protecting American Innovation Act"

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the “No Free TRIPS Act” and the “Protecting American Innovation Act,” which would prohibit the Administration from negotiating or concluding any modifications to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property (TRIPS) agreement, without the explicit authorization of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease with Ukraine, U.S. planting in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, consolidating after a rally earlier this week as the market monitored developments in Ukraine and looked ahead to U.S. crop data next week. Corn and wheat also edged lower, with the cereal markets lacking clear direction as traders saw initial supply turmoil due to the war subsiding.
AGRICULTURE
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Letter on the Nomination of Robert Gordon to be Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources at the Department of Health and Human Services

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports the nomination of Robert Gordon to serve as Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources (ASFR) at the Department of Health and Human Services. Mr. Gordon is a well-qualified nominee with a long record of public service. His experience includes serving as Acting Deputy at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Washington resumes oil and gas drilling leases on federal land

The US government, under pressure to lower gas prices, announced Friday it will resume the sale of leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands while imposing new conditions, including the first hike in royalties in more than 100 years.  The resumption of concessions for oil and gas exploitation on federal lands, however, is not likely to have an immediate impact, as the process can generally taking several years. 
TEXAS STATE

