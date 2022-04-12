ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. judge declines to jail two men accused of impersonating federal agents

By Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday declined to jail two men accused of impersonating federal agents and supplying Secret Service personnel with gifts, dealing a blow to prosecutors who had argued that the defendants pose a danger and should be detained.

Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested last week and are accused of providing gifts worth thousands of dollars such as rent-free apartments and iPhones to Secret Service agents, including one who protected first lady Jill Biden. The Secret Service is the agency responsible for protecting the president and other top U.S. officials.

"There's been no showing that national security information has been compromised," U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Harvey said.

Harvey ordered both men to remain in home confinement, subject to GPS monitoring, with their parents and that they surrender their passports and stay away from airports and embassies. Harvey agreed to stay his order until Wednesday morning while the government mulls whether to appeal.

The judge said prosecutors did not prove that the defendants tried to infiltrate the Secret Service with nefarious purposes, and noted that they were so "spectacularly outed" that there is no risk anymore that they can continue to pose as agents.

Harvey said neither defendant is charged with a violent crime and neither one faces a stiff prison term if convicted - all elements that work against the prosecution's claims that they pose a danger to the community. Harvey added that there have been "significantly worse and more dangerous impersonation cases" before the court in the past.

At the same time, Harvey said he does believe prosecutors have enough evidence to secure convictions in the case.

The challenges prosecutors faced in convincing Harvey to detain the defendants appeared to stem, at least in part, from the rushed nature of the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, federal prosecutor Joshua Rothstein told the judge that the FBI was forced to move before it was ready against the two after a Secret Service investigator for unclear reasons tipped them off that they were under scrutiny.

In a hearing, Rothstein said the tip-off occurred on April 4 after the Secret Service launched an internal inquiry and placed four agents on administrative leave for accepting gifts from Taherzadeh and Ali.

"An investigator, as part of that internal investigation, reached out to Mr. Taherzadeh via email ... saying that he needed to get information, and Mr. Taherzadeh responded," Rothstein told the judge.

Rothstein did not explain why the Secret Service investigator informed Taherzadeh about the inquiry.

There was no indication the tip-off was intended to protect the defendants, but it prompted the Justice Department to rush the next day for the court's approval for a warrant that preceded the arrests last Wednesday

A Secret Service spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 57

Glenn Coleman
3d ago

agent tips them to investigation he should already be fired and a real investigation into what secrets or other information they have been given already ,Ole saying goes" nothen is free " .

Reply
18
Carlos Hagar
2d ago

Hey judge, dont be surprised when two gps ankle monitors are found in an airport trash can. Just saying...

Reply
32
A. Mark Perry
2d ago

There is something very fishy about this whole thing! What don't the democrats want getting out?

Reply(9)
34
Reuters

Reuters

